VIP PODCAST 3/27 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-7 & 3-8-2008): Keller & Mitchell remember Don Curtis, what if Triple H didn’t have powerful friends and wife, ROH’s rape angle airing, Mailbag (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Mar. 7 & 8, 2008 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:
NEWS ANALYSIS
- Analysis of the line-up and build for the TNA Destination X PPV
- Preview of ROH’s weekend
- ROH’s decision to include the rape angle on DVD
- The possibility of Smackdown and Impact going head-to-head on Thursdays
- Remembering Don Curtis
- More!
MAILBAG
- Where Triple H’s career would have gone without being friends with the Clique and marrying Stephanie
- Whether Jim Ross might ever go to TNA
- Who should induct Ric Flair into the Hall of Fame
- More!
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