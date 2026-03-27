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VIP PODCAST 3/27 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-7 & 3-8-2008): Keller & Mitchell remember Don Curtis, what if Triple H didn’t have powerful friends and wife, ROH’s rape angle airing, Mailbag (122 min.)

March 27, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Mar. 7 & 8, 2008 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

NEWS ANALYSIS

  • Analysis of the line-up and build for the TNA Destination X PPV
  • Preview of ROH’s weekend
  • ROH’s decision to include the rape angle on DVD
  • The possibility of Smackdown and Impact going head-to-head on Thursdays
  • Remembering Don Curtis
  • More!

MAILBAG

  • Where Triple H’s career would have gone without being friends with the Clique and marrying Stephanie
  • Whether Jim Ross might ever go to TNA
  • Who should induct Ric Flair into the Hall of Fame
  • More!

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