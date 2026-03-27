VIP PODCAST 3/27 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-7 & 3-8-2008): Keller & Mitchell remember Don Curtis, what if Triple H didn’t have powerful friends and wife, ROH’s rape angle airing, Mailbag (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Mar. 7 & 8, 2008 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

NEWS ANALYSIS

Analysis of the line-up and build for the TNA Destination X PPV



Preview of ROH’s weekend



ROH’s decision to include the rape angle on DVD



The possibility of Smackdown and Impact going head-to-head on Thursdays



Remembering Don Curtis



More!

MAILBAG

Where Triple H’s career would have gone without being friends with the Clique and marrying Stephanie



Whether Jim Ross might ever go to TNA

Who should induct Ric Flair into the Hall of Fame

More!

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