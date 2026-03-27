TNA Impact experiencing sustained much higher viewership on AMC compared to AXS, full details on viewership and key demo data last two months

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TNA’s flagship weekly first-run two hour series, TNA Impact, moved to AMC starting Jan. 15, an upgraded cable network from the previous home, AXS, which has led to an increased audience.

PWTorch has received some updated ratings and viewership data as compiled by Nielsen Media Research. Their methodology was updated at the end of January, so the viewership number the first two weeks on AMC was lower than it should have been based on Nielsen’s adjustments. The first two weeks (1/15 and 1/22) averaged 173,000 and 171,000 viewers and then 201,000 on week three (1/28).

Starting with the Feb. 5 episode, using the new methodology, total average viewership has been steady in the mid-200s.

2/5: 241,000

2/12: 254,000

2/19: 233,000

2/26: 249,000

3/5: 249,000

3/12: 259,000

3/19: 250,000

That’s an average of 245,571 over those seven weeks, which is a tight range of roughly 8,000 viewers, well within the margin of error in how these ratings are determined by Nielsen metered families and a big data set from digital streaming on TV and other mobile devices. There are different data sets now for ratings depending on which sources are checked when exporting data, so the key info is the broad general total viewership along with week to week trends. Both are solid for TNA so far on AMC, without a big loss or big gain after two months on AMC.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the Jan. 22, 2026 episode of TNA Impact: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

On AXS, viewership was typically in the 80,000-100,000 range on the occasions we received data in the last year or two, so even with changes in compilation methods, TNA Impact now has 2-3 times the audience on AMC compared to AXS.

In the key 18-49 demo, it has drawn between 0.03 and 0.05 with a viewership range of 44,000 to 76,000.