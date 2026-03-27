AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (3/28): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: SATURDAY, MARCH 28, 2025
Where: CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA AT ALLIANT ENERGY POWERHOUSE
How To Watch: TNT / HBO Max
Attendance: WrestleTix reported 1,859 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 9,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne & Lena Kross) vs. Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron) – AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship match
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Kevin Knight – AEW International Championship match
- Ace Austin vs. Tommaso Ciampa
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW SLAM DUNK SUNDAY RESULTS (3/22): JetSet Mistico defend the trios titles against The Callis Family, Ciampa vs. Lio Rush, Bayne & Kross in action, and Strong conglomerates with Cassidy
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW Spring BreakThru and Playoff Palooza-themed shows returning
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