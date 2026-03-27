TNA IMPACT HITS & MISSES (3/26): Mike Santana-Slater exchange, Eric Young wins a squash, Moosewith former Falcons teammates, The System losing too much, Buff Bagwell mention

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

HITS

Mustafa Ali (w/Jason Hotch, John Skyler, Special Agent 0 & Tasha Steelz) vs. BDE (w/Rich Swann):

This is a big hit if it’s leading to another Mustafa Ali Vs. Rich Swann series. I know that we’ve seen it before but these are two of the higher-level guys in TNA and they should be pushed accordingly. What better way to do so than pairing off. Iron sharpens iron as they say. The Trey Miguel post-match save of Swann and company leads me to believe that we are getting Ali Vs. Miguel, which is also good in the interim.

Leon Slater-Mike Santana backstage interview:

Both of these guys are the future of TNA (assuming that both stick with the company for the foreseeable future). They have their own unique charisma and Slater is phenomenal in the ring. Santana is more of a storyteller from the heart while Slater connects with the crowd by speaking to them. Both approaches work differently two make two main event babyfaces.

Moose celebrating beating Bear Bronson with his former Atlanta Falcons teammates:

This was pretty cool and one silver lining from this match along with the idea of Moose’s quest.

Rosemary and Crazzy Steve Reunite in another weird Vignette (The Decay Returning?):

These Rosemary vignettes have been all over the place and chaotic but in a strangely compelling way. The reunion with Crazzy Steve and the mentoring of Allie has been interesting. Could we possibly be getting a reunion of the Decay stable?

Eric Young wins a Squash Match:

If I stipulate to the fact that TNA has decided to keep Eric Young in a high-profile position (although it’s not where I would have him), it’s probably a good idea to give him a squash here or there.

The System (Cedric Alexander & Eddie Edwards) defeats Leon Slater & Mike Santana:

As I mention later in the Misses portion, I’m glad the System got a win here. Now the lower members of the stable need to get a few mid-card wins. I wish that the System had a truly strong #1 leader to legitimize the stable which I believe has strong potential.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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MISSES

Jeff Hardy beats Brian Meyers and the System Jobs again:

I really like the prospect of the Hardys and others playing off of the System but everyone in the system aside from Eddie Edwards (who I’m not a big fan of) and maybe Cedric Alexander job far too much. I just can’t take them seriously. Meyers has to get a credible win here and there but it’s tough to do when you’re only getting two hours per week unlike WWE or AEW. The System almost has to beat the Hardys for the tag titles, at this point.

Moose beats Bear Bronson and continues his destruction of the System:

In a vacuum I like this but view my previous miss to understand why I judged this a miss, as well.

Mara Sadè “Follows the White Rabbit” Backstage:

This was really weird but I hope that it is actually leading somewhere productive for business.

Using Buff Bagwell as a Vehicle to get Heat for a Heel Kazarian in 2026:

I hate to sound mean, but does anyone really care about Buff Bagwell in 2026? Even worse, do they care about Frankie Kazarian?