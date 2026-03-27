FREE PODCAST 3/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner review Dynamite with Dehnel’s in-person perspective from St. Paul, MJF vs. Omega and Ospreay vs. Mox set for Dynasty, more (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner review the March 25, 2026 edition of AEW Dynamite. Joel gives his in-person perspective on Swerve vs. Omega 2 and the promo with MJF that followed. Plus thoughts on the Twin Cities’ anti-ICE chants and Brody King appearing off-air.

Joel and Gregg catch up after missing last week on the big takeaways from Revolution including Ospreay’s return, Ronda Rousey appearing, and Hangman no longer able to challenge for the AEW World Championship. Also, they comment on news that Toni Storm will be out for the rest of 2026 and where that leaves the Women’s Division missing their biggest star.

All this and more. Including the always appreciated email and trivia from Zach.

Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com

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