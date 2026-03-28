FREE PODCAST 3/27 – Wade Keller Post-Show – WWE Smackdown: Keller & Barnett talk Sami going to Mania, lots of Jelly Roll, Orton getting cheered, Rhea-Jade effective build, Danhausen compared to R-Truth (152 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling’net’s Jake Barnett to review WWE Smackdown with live chat interactions throughout. They discuss every segment on the show beginning with Sami Zayn’s big U.S. Title win punch his ticket to WrestleMania (or will he lose before WrestleMania and thus lose that slot?) Also, Randy Orton still being cheered, is Cody Rhodes’ character clicking still, why Rhea Ripley-Jade Cargill works regardless of “reality” or social media spat knowledge, Danhausen compared to R-Truth, Jacob Fatu-Drew McIntyre, Kill Tony at WrestleMania weekend, and more.
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