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VIP PODCAST 3/27 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Orton-Cody brawl, Sami challenges for US Title, Jade-Rhea segment, more Danhausen, lots of Jelly Roll (25 min.)

March 28, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the March 27 edition of WWE Smackdown including a Randy Orton-Cody Rhodes brawl, Sami Zayn challenges for U.S. Title, another effective Jade Cargill-RheaRipley segment, more Danhausen, lots of Jelly Roll, Giulia vs. Tiffany Stratton, Jacob Fatu-Drew McIntyre follow-up, and more.

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