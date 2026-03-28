VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #906 (April 1, 2006): WrestleMania 22 Preview Issue – Buyrate Prediction, Seven Keys, Hall of Fame, Angle; Dawn Marie Torch Talk on wrestler lifestyle and drug testing

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #906 cover-dated April 1, 2006: This week’s newsletter features a special series of WrestleMania themed articles. Wade Keller’s headline analysis offers a prediction on how WrestleMania will draw on PPV, plus Keller’s End Notes presents Seven Keys to a Good WrestleMania 22.. James Caldwell examines the disappearance of Kurt Angle headed into WM22, and analyzes each scheduled match… Pat McNeill takes a look at each of the WM22 Hall of Fame inductees… Raw Reax features reader thoughts on the final Raw hyping WM22… The 1996 Backtrack features an excerpt of the finish of the Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart 60 minute marathon match main event of WM12 ten years ago… Plus Torch Talk (part 7) with Dawn Marie on drug testing and dealing with Stephanie and Vince McMahon, WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, ROH Newswire, Big Stories on Raw, Smackdown, and Impact, the handy Upcoming Events Schedule, the Top Five Stories of the Week, and more…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #906

–LIST OF ALL 2005 BACK ISSUES

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