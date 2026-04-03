FREE PODCAST 4/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #381 (3-30-96) including WCW Uncensored ‘96 review, upcoming IYH card, first WCW Cruiserweight Champion crowned, more (197 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #381 of the PWTorch including WCW Uncensored, a terrible and confusing main event, the card for the next In Your House takes shape, WCW crowns its first Cruiserweight champion before the tournament even begins, and much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.
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