Drew McIntyre discusses dropping title Cody, says he trusts management’s plan for his character

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Drew McIntyre appreciates that fans were disappointed that he lost the WWE Undisputed Championship to Cody Rhodes on the March 6 episode of Smackdown, but he trusts that management has a long-term vision for his character because they’ve always been honest with him.

“The fans getting disappointed on my behalf, I appreciate it and sometimes I am equally as personally disappointed,” said McIntyre during an interview on the April 2 edition of Insight with Chris Van Vliet. “And I hope to see the future and I do have personal conversations with those in charge and say my feelings. And I’m always told, ‘Drew, here’s what we’re thinking 0r ‘Here’s what I’m thinking.’ We go this direction, I give my opinion, and it’s always that’s where we’re going to go. And we have stuck on that path every time. I’ve been so particular about the journey and the character and the nuances and I’ve not been lied to when it comes to the journey. Things change, that’s just the nature of it.”

McIntyre believes that even though he dropped the title, it made sense because it created two big matches for WrestleMania 42 on April 18 and April 19 with Cody Rhodes now defending the WWE Undisputed Championship against Randy Orton and McIntyre set to face Jacob Fatu. McIntyre says he believes the long-term goal is for him to turn face.

“I think it’s another part of Drew McIntyre’s story. Personally, it sucks. I’d love to walk into Mania as champion with the title and whatever might have been supposed to happen would have been very cool. But things happen in the bigger picture, as I’ve been talking about over and over and as a company, as Mania for two days, we need all these big matches. We need surprises and this gave us two giant matches. But for Drew McIntyre, you know, screwing over Cody, even though it was in a contract, even though it was justified and it makes perfect sense to raise the story with Aldis, It makes perfect sense to set up the match with Jacob.

“Now we get this crazy match with Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu. We get people seeing like, ‘Drew was screwed, but at the same time, kind of deserved it, but did he really deserve it?’ And then Cody and Randy have got their match over there going on right now.

“So I appreciate the fans. If anything doesn’t work out and I’m sitting there at one point just like, ‘Oh my God, no one cares and the story didn’t make sense and it sucks and I’m left in the lurch,’ then I’ll be the first one to point it out. But that’s not happened so far and after the stuff I’ve been doing with Jacob, I know McIntyre is right back on track of where we need to be, which I believe inevitably is going to lead to a big babyface run down the line. But I’m not trying to get there any time soon.”

Drew McIntyre is currently scheduled to face Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned match at WrestleMania 42. He is a former 4x World Champion in WWE. His most recent WWE Undisputed Championship title run ended when he lost to Cody Rhodes on the March 6 epsiode of Smackdown.

The entire interview with McIntyre on Insight with Chris Van Vliet follows: