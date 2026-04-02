FREE PODCAST 4/2 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Meyers on Edge’s follow-up on turn prior week, Sami with Logan Paul, Bryan-Jey street fight, Seth-Cesaro exchange (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (4-2-2021), PWTorch.com editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com’s Mike Meyers to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails including Edge’s show-opening promo addressing his actions last week, Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso in a street fight, Cesaro-Seth Rollins exchange, Sami Zayn brings Logan Paul, and more.
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