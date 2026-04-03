VIP PODCAST 4/2 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Latest WrestleMania developments, AEW Dynasty build, New Japan Sakura Genesis preview, NXT Stand & Deliver preview, UFC (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

New Japan Sakura Genesis preview

A review of NXT TV and a preview of Stand & Deliver

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and Raw including the latest with Randy Orton-Cody Rhodes, the Seth Rollins-Gunther angle, and more WrestleMania undercard developments

Reviews of AEW Collision and Dynamite including MJF vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Pac vs. Will Ospreay, the worst Willow Nightingale promo yet, and more.

The latest from UFC

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

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