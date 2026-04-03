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VIP PODCAST 4/2 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Latest WrestleMania developments, AEW Dynasty build, New Japan Sakura Genesis preview, NXT Stand & Deliver preview, UFC (71 min.)

April 3, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • New Japan Sakura Genesis preview
  • A review of NXT TV and a preview of Stand & Deliver
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and Raw including the latest with Randy Orton-Cody Rhodes, the Seth Rollins-Gunther angle, and more WrestleMania undercard developments
  • Reviews of AEW Collision and Dynamite including MJF vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Pac vs. Will Ospreay, the worst Willow Nightingale promo yet, and more.
  • The latest from UFC

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

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wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

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