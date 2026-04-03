VIP PODCAST 4/2 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Latest WrestleMania developments, AEW Dynasty build, New Japan Sakura Genesis preview, NXT Stand & Deliver preview, UFC (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- New Japan Sakura Genesis preview
- A review of NXT TV and a preview of Stand & Deliver
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown and Raw including the latest with Randy Orton-Cody Rhodes, the Seth Rollins-Gunther angle, and more WrestleMania undercard developments
- Reviews of AEW Collision and Dynamite including MJF vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Pac vs. Will Ospreay, the worst Willow Nightingale promo yet, and more.
- The latest from UFC
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
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