VIP AUDIO 4/2 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Stephanie and Triple H back on TV this week, Billionaire Ted skits, Thekla, WWE Creative turnaround ideas, AEW-JCW, leverage pins, more (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Was the “next generation” transfer in 2002 another great transition year, something WWE might be on the cusp of again this year?

What’s the timeline for WWE deciding whether they can safely hold WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia?

Might AEW work with JCW, and does Todd have thoughts on the JCW StrangleMania “supercard” on WrestleMania weekend?

Could a different person have successfully taken over as Undertaker character in the WWF?

Do fans ever truly dislike someone enough to boo them while also still wanting to pay to see them?

Are there strategies to avoid ads while watching Raw?

What’s going on with the Randy Orton mystery caller? And what are some of the best mystery storylines payoffs?

How different would WCW have been if they actually transitioned to new stars in late 1994?

Are “leverage pins” unfairly maligned as a lame or soft finish in pro wrestling these days?

What could Paul Levesque do to get WWE Creative back on track?

Thougths on the Billionaire Ted skits 30 years ago?

AEW’s garbage wrestling quotient?

Thekla’s strengths and weaknesses?

Why did Vince McMahon decide to turn Roman Reigns heel initially after so much resistance?

Thoughts on lawsuits against social media companies for addictive strategies?

Is there room for a strong no. 3 company in the U.S.?

Is WWE in the midst of a soft relaunching of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H as on-air characters?

Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

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