VIP AUDIO 4/2 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Stephanie and Triple H back on TV this week, Billionaire Ted skits, Thekla, WWE Creative turnaround ideas, AEW-JCW, leverage pins, more (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- Was the “next generation” transfer in 2002 another great transition year, something WWE might be on the cusp of again this year?
- What’s the timeline for WWE deciding whether they can safely hold WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia?
- Might AEW work with JCW, and does Todd have thoughts on the JCW StrangleMania “supercard” on WrestleMania weekend?
- Could a different person have successfully taken over as Undertaker character in the WWF?
- Do fans ever truly dislike someone enough to boo them while also still wanting to pay to see them?
- Are there strategies to avoid ads while watching Raw?
- What’s going on with the Randy Orton mystery caller? And what are some of the best mystery storylines payoffs?
- How different would WCW have been if they actually transitioned to new stars in late 1994?
- Are “leverage pins” unfairly maligned as a lame or soft finish in pro wrestling these days?
- What could Paul Levesque do to get WWE Creative back on track?
- Thougths on the Billionaire Ted skits 30 years ago?
- AEW’s garbage wrestling quotient?
- Thekla’s strengths and weaknesses?
- Why did Vince McMahon decide to turn Roman Reigns heel initially after so much resistance?
- Thoughts on lawsuits against social media companies for addictive strategies?
- Is there room for a strong no. 3 company in the U.S.?
- Is WWE in the midst of a soft relaunching of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H as on-air characters?
Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
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