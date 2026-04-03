WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (4/3): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: FRIDAY, APRIL 3, 2026

Where: ST.LOUIS, MO. AT ENTERPRISE CENTER

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 10,963 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 22,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Cody Rhodes to spoil Randy Orton homecoming

Rhea Ripley to respond to attacks by Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin

Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre will both appear

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/27): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Randy Orton’s latest attack, Flair & Bliss vs. The Bellas, Jelly Roll vs. Kit Wilson, Giulia vs. Stratton, update on Fatu & McIntyre

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: New Shawn Michaels documentary set to premiere on Peacock