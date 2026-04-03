TNA IMPACT HITS & MISSES (4/2): Eddie Edwards becomes no. 1 contender for Santana’s TNA Title, Ricky Sosa signing, Women’s match main events for first time on AMC, more

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HITS

Eddie Edwards as Number One Contender for Mike Santana’s Title:

While I’m admittedly not the biggest Eddie Edwards fan, he is essentially the leader of the most important faction in TNA, that being “The System”. He is certainly a much more qualified contender to Santana than Steve Maclin was in a mess of a storyline.

Cedric Alexander vs. Leon Slater on the Horizon:

I also really like that we’re getting Cedric Alexander Vs. Leon Slater. A very solid in-ring promo opener to start the show between the four of them in Edwards-Santana and Alexander-Slater.

Trey Miguel joining the Opening Segment:

I like the idea of putting Trey Miguel in the same segment as all of the other main eventers. TNA now seems to be taking the AEW approach of truly building up the main title scene.

The Official Signing of Ricky Sosa:

TNA management was smart to lock down Ricky Sosa. He’s a tremendous young talent who has TNA main event potential. The segment was also pretty good but not a huge fan of Eric Young seemingly being his first big feud. He just sucks the air out of the room for me at this point.

Jody Threat vs. Tessa Blanchard and the Bunkhouse Match Concept:

It’s no secret that I am not a fan of Tessa Blanchard or the Bunkhouse Match but Jody Threat really made this matchup and the concept work. She gives off the credibly tough vibe that is needed and she feels violent and real. Both ingredients are a requirement to make the Bunkhouse Match look legitimate.

Arianna Grace vs. Xia Brookside in the First Knockouts TV Main Event in the AMC Era:

Similarly to Tessa Blanchard I personally don’t think that Arianna Grace adds much of anything to the main event Knockouts scene in TNA. That being said, I am a very big Xia Brookside fan and I think that she did the most with this opportunity to be the first Knockouts TV Main event in the AMC era. She carried Grace to a decent match that is worth a watch. The future is bright for Brookside and I hope the KO World title is around her waist sooner rather than later. The ignorance of the referee in this match did bring it down a tier.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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MISSES

Mustafa Ali feeling lesser than because of Order Four:

I love Mustafa Ali’s act and his ability but Order Four just doesn’t feel like it belongs in the same segment as “The System”.

Putting too much into “the soup” in the opening segment:

While I like many of the main event acts facing-off, it shouldn’t all be done on the same night, much less the same segment. Moose coming out to throw hands and then Santino making an announcement really tipped it over the edge.

Eddie Edwards Pinning Mike Santana Twice in one Week:

I’m okay with one pin to justify the match between Eddie Edwards and Mike Santana but I think Edwards pinning Santana twice in one week is a bit of overkill. This is not even mentioning that we might have already seen too much interaction between them, in the first place.

The Righteous Betraying the Hardys:

First off, is anyone really surprised that the Righteous betrayed the Hardys? They’ve seemingly had a friends-enemies relationship for quite some time now. Secondly, and probably most importantly, does anyone really care? The Hardys literally admitted in their promo tonight that they expected this to happen? Are the babyfaces trying to look dumb here? It’s not like I’m even looking forward to the match, either, as the Hardys are well past their athletic primes and the Righteous aren’t known for their in-ring prowess. Thus, the addition of the bells and whistles of making this a Tables match which is probably ill-advised for both Hardys at this point.

The Awful “White Bunny” Post-Production:

I regret ever saying that I was a fan of the quirky “White Bunny” character. It now feels like a bad Easter gimmick meant to fit Rosemary’s act, I assume? The incredibly awful post-production of having the White Bunny flash in-and-out of the shot of Tessa Blanchard walking to the ring backstage was the definition of cringeworthy. TNA almost certainly doesn’t have the budget or production talent to make this work.

Tessa Blanchard as “The Undeniable Diamond”:

What an overly complex and terrible sounding nickname. What does it even mean?

The “who attacked Nic Nemeth?” angle and payoff:

This isn’t an issue specific to TNA but, for a company that desperately needs to differentiate itself this tired trope is beyond saturated in the “sports entertainment” space. It feels like there’s like five going on currently across all three major American companies. Also – nobody cares about A.J. Francis.