FREE PODCAST 4/2 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Best & Worst Manias in-ring and box office, WM27 scenarios for Rock’s potential wrestling return, Lesnar, Bret Hart, ROH, FCW (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Mar. 30, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill. They discussed with live callers the WrestleMania 27 line-up, final hype on Monday’s WWE Raw, announcers for WM27, what the main event could one should be, Brock Lesnar’s wrestling talk promoting UFC’s TUF, Bret Hart on the WrestleMania build-up, Best/Worst WrestleMania matches & PPVs & box office results, ROH and FCW talk, and more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, hey took Listener Mail questions from the Pat McNeill Zone of the VIP Forum covering a wide variety of old and current topics.

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