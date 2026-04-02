VIP PODCAST 4/2 – The Nicky’s Club with Nick Barbati: Latest WrestleMania developments, return of Stephanie McMahon, Nick’s most unpopular past WrestleMania opinions, more (47 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nick Barbati dives into the latest WrestleMania developments on The Nicky’s Club, breaking down the newly added matches and what they mean for the card. He reacts to the return of Stephanie McMahon, debates what should headline Night 1, and closes things out with a fun look at some of his most unpopular WrestleMania opinions from years past.

Join the conversation inside The Nicky’s Club—where wrestling feels like the coolest club in town.

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