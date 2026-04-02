TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (4/2): Grace vs. Brookside, Threat vs. Blanchard, Hometown Man vs. Francis

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TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

APRIL 2, 2026

NEW ORLEANS, LA AT ALARIO CENTER

AIRED ON AMC

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Mike Santana came out for a promo. He said he would face Eddie Edwards at Rebellion. Eddie and Cedric Alexander came out. Cedric threw out a challenge to Leon Slater. Slater came out and said he would Cedric at Rebellion. Mustafa Ali, Trey Miguel, and Moose all came out too. Santino Marella made an eight-man tag team match.

(1) MIKE SANTANA & MOOSE & TREY MIGUEL & LEON SLATER vs. MUSTAFA ALI & EDDIE EDWARDS & CEDRIC ALEXANDER & AGENT ZERO

The end came when everyone exchanged big moves and Eddie pinned Santana after a Boston Knee Party.

WINNERS: Eddie Edwards & Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander & Agent Zero

-Santino Marella and Daria Rae had an exchange and decided that the winner of the Xia Brookside vs. Arianna Grace match would face Lei Ying Lee at Rebellion.

-A clip was shown of Eric Young confronting Ricky Sosa.

-The Hardys came to the ring for a promo. Matt said they expected The Righteous to turn on them, which was a shame because they could have made magic together. He talked about The Righteous attacking him twice and slipped into his “Broken” voice. He said they would snuff out The Righteous.

Jeff said The Righteous made a mistake. The Righteous came to the stage. Vincent said they didn’t take anything from the Hardys; they just removed what was standing in their way. Dutch said Matt was truly stronger than death. He said the Hardys weren’t victims; they are the offering. Matt offered to whip their ass. Vincent said that the Hardys were running away from themselves. Matt challenged them to step in the ring.

Vincent said it was a wonderful idea, but not tonight. Matt said they would have a match next week. Dutch requested that it be done Hardy Style — extreme. Jeff said the match would be a tag team tables match for the titles.

-Jody Threat and Tessa Blanchard with Victoria Crawford were shown on their way to the ring. A person in a bunny costume appeared, then the Bunny and Crawford disappeared. [c]

-Arianna Grace and Stacks taunted Mike Santana backstage. Grace told Santana that World Champions are supposed to win. She told Santana to take notes during her match. After they left, Santana said they don’t even work here.

(2) JODY THREAT vs. TESSA BLANCHARD

This was a Bunkhouse Match. They brawled during Jody’s entrance. Jody hit Tessa with a trash can. They finally got in the ring and the bell rang. Jody brought more weapons in the ring. Jody powerbombed Tessa on the ring apron. [c]

Jody hit Tessa with a cowbell. Jody tied Tessa to the ropes with a cable. Jody hit Tessa with a bullrope and cowbell again. Tessa whipped Jody with a belt, then choked her with it. The referee finally called for the bell when Jody went unconscious.

WINNER: Tessa Blanchard in 13:00.

-Ryan Nemeth said he would take out whoever attacked his brother Nic. He ran into BDE and Frankie Kazarian. Elijah stepped in to come to BDE’s aid. [c]

-Tessa walked down a hallway and saw the person in the bunny costume. She followed him. To be continued. I wish we’d get to the point of this.

(3) HOMETOWN MAN vs. AJ FRANCIS

HTM came out in Saints gear and passed out beads. HTM clotheslined AJ over the top rope and followed with a dive to the floor. AJ choked HTM on the ropes. AJ spit on the Saints jersey and threw it at Tom Hannifan. HTM fired up. HTM slammed AJ. AJ gave HTM a spear and a Down Payment to get the pin.

WINNER: AJ Francis in 4:00.

AJ cut a promo after the match and asked for footage to run. Ryan Nemeth was shown helping his brother Nic after the attack. AJ said it was him who attacked Nic. He talked about beating Joe Hendry in his debut. He said Nic calls himself the show-stealer, but all he does is steal opportunities. AJ talked about the wrestlers he has beaten. He said one of the few teams he never wanted to play for was the Saints. Ryan Nemeth charged to ringside. AJ told Ryan he would leave him without a pulse. AJ said he was the best big man in the business. AJ challenged Nic to a match at Rebellion.

-Lei Ying Lee encouraged Xia Brookside before her match. Lee showed Xia a clip of her dad giving her encouragement. [c]

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt ran down the card for Rebellion.

(4) ARIANNA GRACE (c)(w/Stacks) vs. XIA BROOKSIDE (w/Lei Ying Lee) — TNA Knockouts Title match

Grace took Xia to the mat early. Xia came back with armdrags and a dropkick. Grace regrouped on the outside. [c]

Xia went for a cover, but Stacks pulled her off. Lee came to Xia’s support but got thrown down. Grace threw Lee into the ring steps. Xia attacked Grace and threw her into the ring steps. Xia gave Stacks a DDT. Back in the ring, Xia threw Grace into Stacks, knocking him from the apron to the floor.

Xia got a near fall. Grace used a distraction from Stacks to rake Xia’s eyes. Lee attacked Stacks. Grace hit Xia with the title belt, leading to her getting the pin.

WINNER: Arianna Grace in 12:00.

Stacks and Grace were surrounding Lee, but Mike Santana ran in for the save. Santana gave Stacks the Spin the Block clothesline.

Eddie Edwards appeared in the crowd and told Santana that he lets his emotions get the best of him. He noted that he has pinned Santana twice. Santana challenged Eddie to get in the ring. Eddie declined but vowed to beat Santana at Rebellion. Santana said he would stomp Eddie out.

-Tessa Blanchard was walking around a room. The Sinister Minister appeared on a sofa behind her and said, “Welcome to the Undead Realm.” He cackled as the show went off the air.