AEW COLLISION RESULTS (4/2): Six-man tag main event, Moxley vs. Bowens, Ciampa vs. Juice, FTR in action, and Willow defends the TBS title in an open challenge

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AEW COLLISION REPORT

APRIL 2, 2026 (recorded 4/1)

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA AT CANADA LIFE CENTRE

AIRED ON TNT & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur & Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 4,667 tickets had been distributed as of showtime; arena is set up for 4,856. On the prior visit on May 1, 2024 nearly two years ago, they drew 5,377. The arena has a capacity of 16,345 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-It’s Thursday, you know what the means! It means the Final Four is airing on Saturday so we’re getting a prerecorded Collision on Thursday evening.

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. ANTHONY BOWENS – Continental Championship Eliminator match

Jon Moxley’s music was already playing in the arena as the broadcast began. Schiavone briefly welcomed everyone to the show before Moxley came from backstage, through the crowd and to the ring. Renee was in sideline reporter mode to highlight Anthony Bowens attempting to show increased aggression to impress Hook. Moxley told her if there’s grit in him, he’ll find it. Bowens’ music hit and he made his way to the ring as he was announced as both “the pride of professional wrestling” and “the five tool player.” Bowens flexed on the rope before the bell rang to start the match three minutes into the show.

Moxley pie faced Bowens a few times and he tried to keep his composure. Moxley gave Bowens the double middle fingers and Bowens attacked with right hands. Bowens forced Moxley into the corner and delivered a big chop. He said to the camera, “You see that, Hook?” Bowens delivered elbows to Moxley until he collapsed to the mat.

Moxley came back with a. boot to the gut and a big forearm. Moxley pun hed Bowens into the corner and hit a chop before choking him on the middle rope. Moxley raked Bowen’s back heelishly. Bowens came back with a jumping DDT and then clotheslined Moxley over the top rope to the floor. Bowens waited in the ring as Moxley reentered.

Bowens took Moxley to the mat with a front facelock, but Moxley escaped with a wristlock. Bowen reversed it into a rollup for a two count. Moxley kicked Bowens in the gut and bit at his face. Moxley forced Bowens into the corner and went for the ten-count punch, but Bowens escaped at six, turned it around and delivered ten of his own punches. The ref pulled Boens off, but he charged back onto Moxley and hit ten more quick punches.

Moxley rolled out and Bowens followed. Moxley caught Bowens with a surprise shot to the throat. Moxley then tossed Bowens over the barricade into the crowd. Bowens popped up and pulled Moxley over the barricade and they brawled into the crowd. The ref followed them, as there apparently aren’t any countouts despite the much-vaunted Continental Rules. Bowens rammed Moxley into the railing and posed in front of the crowd as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Moxley took Bowens to the mat with a wristlock. Bowens got to his feet, but Moxley took him down with an arm wringer. Moxley made the cover, but Bowens kicked out at one. Moxley hit a chop and a few forearms. Bowens ducked a clothesline and took Moxley down with a combination of strikes as they announced ten minutes had passed in the match.

They traded forearms in the center of the ring with Moxley taking control with a low kick and a headbutt. Moxley hit the ropes, but Bowens caught him with a pump kick. Bowens forced Moxley into the corner, delivered a chop and set Moxley up on the top rope. Bowens climbed up with him, and, without delay, executed a big superplex that left both men down.

Bowens charged Moxley, but Moxley caught him with a cutter out of nowhere. Moxley went for the double underhook, but Bowens slipped out and forced Moxley into the corner. Bowens set Moxley into the middle rope and hit an enzigrui. Bowens planted Moxley with his twisting off-the-rope DDT. Bowens hooked the leg, but Moxley kicked out at two.

The crowd chanted for Moxley as Bowens went for a Famouser, but Moxley ducked out of the way and grabbed a sleeper hold. Bowens blocked it, but Moxley transitioned directly into an armbar. Moxley had full extension, but Bowens rolled over and got his feet on the ropes to break the hold.

Thy fought outside and Moxley set up for a piledriver on the floor, but Bowens countered it with a backdrop. Bowens grabbed a chair, stared at it, and swung for Moxley, but he dodged it. Bowens hit the ringpost and then the stairs. They fought into the ring and Boens hit a spinning forearm shot. Bowen landed a second shot that took Moxley off his feet.

Bowens waited for Moxley to get to his feet and hit a third spinning forearm. Bowens went for the pin, but Moxley caught him with a bulldog choke. Bowens struggled and managed to get to his feet, but Moxley drilled him with the Paradigm Shift lifting DDT. Moxley made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: Jon Moxley in 15:00

(White’s Take: You know how matches on Collision tend to go 15 minutes even though the result is obvious? This was that, but the best version of it. Moxley continues his streak of slid in ring work while they told a story of Bowens trying to be more aggressive to impress Hook. This played out over the course of the match with Moxley coming out on top because he’s just naturally the more violent competitor.)

As Moxley recovered in the ring, Will Ospreay slid in behind him. Moxley turned around just in time to catch a Hidden Blade. Ospreay delivered some punches and stomp for good measure. Ospreay slid outside to retrieve a chair. The Death Riders hit the ring and managed to pull Moxley out of the ring. Ospreay grabbed a microphone and told Moxley not to go anywhere and told him he was forgetting something as he held up the Continental title. Ospreay said Claudio usually does Moxley’s dirty work, but said Moxley pulled the trigger on the chair stomp that took him out. Ospreay said he’ll see him at Dynasty, but he said they should make a change. Ospreay said the best thing about the Continental title is that no one is allowed at ringside, and with the 20 minute time limit, he could do a lot of damage. Ospreay called Moxley a little bitch and told him to put the title on the line, and a graphic immediately confirmed the match would be for the title.

(White’s Take: Ospreay was fired up and cut a pretty good promo in the ring. Him challenging for the Continental title to get his hands on Moxley without the Death Riders able to interfere makes sense, even though they announced the match as a title match on Dynamite by mistake.)

-Okada, Mark Davis, and Andrade were backstage. Okada told Davis they’ve got a tag match against The Rascalz and they’ll have the opportunity to get them back for what they did to Kyle Fletcher. Okada said Kyle is his best friend, unlike Takeshita. Okada said Kyle is injured, but questioned where Takeshita is. Okada said it doesn’t matter, because Davis has a better partner that Takeshita: Andrade.

(2) THE DIVINE DOMINION (Megan Bayne & Lena Kross) vs. AVA LAWLESS & KRISTARA

Bayne’s theme played and brought out Megan Bayne with Lena Kross in full regalia. Their opponents were already waiting in the ring. The bell rang 24 minutes into the show with Bayne and Kristara.

Bayne slung Kristara to the mat and then dropped her with a running shoulder tackle. Bayne dragged her into the corner, delivered a chop and running avalanche. Bayne lifted Kristara up delivered a big overhead belly-to-belly suplex across the ring. Lawless tagged herself in and charged directly into a big kick from Kross.

Kross and Bayne delivered simultaneous fallaway slams and then running attacks in opposing corner. Bayne and Kross hit stereo clotheslines. They hit a combination of strikes on Lawless int eh corner until Bayne took her out with German suplex. Bayne and Kross set Lawless up for the double chokeslam, but Kristara broke it up from behind. She looked like she immediately regretted it but delivered some strikes on Bayne and Kross anyway. They hit her with a combination German suplex and running boot. Bayne and Kross finished Lawless with the double chokeslam for the win.

WINNERS: The Divine Dominion in 2:00

(White’s Take: A quick squash match to remind everyone how dominant this team is. This successfully put over their entrance, power, and moveset.)

-Moxley was backstage and said he wasn’t surprised by Ospreay’s behavior. He said he was surprised he challenged him for the title. Moxley said he doesn’t believe that Ospreay is at 100%. Moxley said they’re about keeping the sport pure. He said he lets delusional people be delusional, they’ll find out in time. He said, with the title on the line, to expect no mercy. Moxley said he doesn’t have to beat Will Ospreay, because Will Ospreay will beat himself. [c]

-The Hurt Syndicate was backstage, and MVP said they have an announcement. He said Shelton is here and Lashley has returned. He said they’re in the market for new talent ‘cause they’re back in business, and business is about to pick up.

(3) WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. HIKARU SHIDA – TBS Championship match

Willow’s music played and she danced her way to the ring for her open challenge match. Somewhat unfamiliar music played and Hikaru Shiada appeared through smoke and made her way to the ring. There was a weak chant for Shida before the bell rang to start the match 34 minutes into the show.

Willow offered a handshake and Shida obliged. Willow knocked Shida to the mat with a pair of shoulder blocks, but Shida dodged the third and took Willow down with one of her own. Willow tossed Shida into the corner and hit ten clotheslines in the corner. Shida ducked a short-arm clothesline and hit a running knee on Willow. Shida hit a knee to the back of the head and went for the pin, but Willow kicked out at one.

Shida applied a chin lock, but Willow leaned into a pin attempt to break it up. Shida hit the ropes, but Willow hit the adjacent ropes and blasted Shida with a pounce that sent Shida rolling out of the ring. Willow stepped out onto the apron and executed a running cannonball off the apron onto Shida on the floor as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Shida nd Willow fought onto the apron and Shida set up fort a suplex, but Willow blocked it. Willow lifted Shida onto her shoulders, but Shida slipped off an caught her with an enziguri that knocked Willow off the apron to the floor. Shida grabbed a chair and set it up on the floor. Shida got a running start and used the chair to hit a flying knee to Willow’s face.

Shida hit a series of ten punches on Willow in the corner of the barricade before rolling her into the ring. Shida climbed to the top rope and hit Willow with a meteora from the top ripe. Shida went for the pin, but Willow kicked out at two. Shida hit the ropes and ran right into a spinebuster from Willow. Willow attempted to follow up with the Doctor Bomb, but Shida blocked it thanks to Willow’s injured shoulder.

They traded rollup attempts with each getting a two count. When they got to their feet, Willow lifted Shida onto her shoulders and delivered the Death Valley Driver. Willow was slow to get up but climbed to the top rope. Willow went for a rare moonsault, but Shida rolled out of the way. Willow crashed and burned and Shida hit a knee. Shida made the cover but only got two. As Willow got to her knees, Shida hit another running knee. Shida went for her Katana kick, but Willow ducked and caught Shida with a backslide for the quick win.

WINNER: Willow Nightingale in 10:00

(White’s Take: Cool to Shida finally return and she looked good, but a random return that resulted in an immediate loss isn’t very promising. The women’s division could use more talented women towards the top of the card, so hopefully they have something planned to follow up.)

As Willow celebrated with her title, Shida stood behind her with the kendo stick, seemingly considering an attack from behind. She changed her mind and Willow left the ring unscathed. [c]

(4) FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler w/Stokely) vs. LONDON LIGHTNING & MO JABARI

FTR’s music played and a line of security guards entered in front of Stokely, Dax, and Cash. Stokely stole a fan’s sign that highlighted his lack of hoes. One guy whose name is way too “wrestling” and another guy whose name is a bit too close to “jabroni” were already in the ring. The announcers noted that the security was to protect FTR from Copeland and Christian. The bell rang to start the match 50 minutes into the first hour.

Dax dropped Lightning with a shoulder block and then a left-handed lariat. Lightning slipped to the apron, rammed Dax’s head into the turnbuckle and then executed a slingshot shoulder block into the ring. Jabari tagged in, climbed to the second rope and came in with a double axe handle.

Dax forced Jabari back into FTR’s corner. Cash tagged in and dropped Jabari with a few chops. Jabari caught Dax with an enzigrui and made the tag to Lightning. Lightning charged in, but Dax and Cash were down and not moving. He seemed a big confused and tried to pin Dax, but they were faking, and he immediately kicked out and they hit Lightning with the Shatter Machine. Dax made the cover for the win.

WINNERS: FTR in 3:00

-After the match Christian Cage’s music played and he walked out with a chair in hand as Stokely looked very concerned. Cope’s music played and he ran out with a chair. Christian and Copeland ran down the ramp, taking out security with chairs along the way. They slid into the ring and brawled with FTR. FTR had the advantage, but Christian countered a piledriver attempt with a low blow on Dax and then bit Cash’s forehead. Copeland delivered the Impaler DDT. They laid Cash on one chair and Christian grabbed the second chair. Christian lifted the chair for the con-chair-to, but Stokely snuck into the ring and grabbed the chair. Stokely slithered out of the ring as Cash escaped. Security guards ran into the ring and attempted to blindside Copeland and Christian. They got a Killswitch and a spear for their trouble. Christian hit one of the hapless security guards with the con-chair-to before their music played and FTR looked on from the stage.

(White’s Take: I know, beating down security guards is an eyeroll at this point. Otherwise, a fun segment to add even more heat to the FTR against Copeland and Christian feud. Also, in a rare occurrence, the last security guard actually had it coming for attacking Copeland and Christian from behind.)

-Windsor and Hayter were backstage with Mina Shirakawa. Windsor said they’ll brawl in singles or tag. Hayter highlighted Windsor winning the NJPW Strong women’s title before lamenting her inability to regain the AEW Women’s title. Hayter said Thekla has a big mouth for such a small woman. Hayer said she’s beaten her before, and she’ll beat her again before challenging her to a match at Dynasty. Mina pulled Hayter back and told her to beat the piss out of Thekla.

(White’s Take: It seemed like they were working towards Mina getting a rematch for the title after Thekla’s underhanded win last week. It even seemed like Mina was upset that Hayter made the challenge, but apparently not. Hayter makes sense as a challenger, being one of the very few to beat Thekla since her debut. However, they’re angling Hayter into this match a bit sideways, which implies that she is unlikely to reclaim the women’s title.)

(5) JUICE ROBINSON (w/Ace Austin) vs. TOMASSO CIAMPA

Juice’s music played and he made his entrance with Ace Austin. They showed a replay of Juice eliminating Ciampa from the Battle Royale at Revolution and Ciampa’s attempted sneak attack from Collision. The arena went dark and Ciampa made his entrance. The bell rang to start the match 59 minutes into the show.

Juice grabbed a wristlock, but Ciampa escaped with a. headlock. Juice twisted back into a wristlock and brought Ciampa to his knees. Ciampa escaped again and blasted Juice with a back elbow.

[HOUR TWO]

Ciampa hit a shoulder block, but Juice came back with one of his own. Ciampa went for a. leapfrog, but Juice caught him out of the air and brought him down into a Manhattan drop. Juice followed up with a Russian leg sweep and a jumping senton. Ciampa came back with a jawbreaker. Ciampa attempted to ram Juice into the corner, but Juice blocked it and rammed Ciampa into the turnbuckle.

Juice hit an atomic drop and then rammed Ciampa’s head into the top turnbuckle ten times. Juice climbed the ropes and delivered ten left hands as well before biting at Ciampa’s head. Ciampa rolled out of the ring to collect himself. Juice jumped over the top rope to the apron and Ciampa swept out his legs. Ciampa bit Juice’s face and rolled him back into the ring.

Ciampa landed a few strikes, but Juice ducked a clothesline attempt and hit a running clothesline of his own. Ciampa rolled back to the outside and Juice hit him with a plancha over the top rope onto Ciampa. Juice went after Ciampa, but Ciampa spit a bunch of water into his face. Ciampa rammed Juice into the barricade and then the announce desk. Ciampa sat on the desk and mockingly clapped as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Juice landed a few jabs. Ciampa fought back but Juice landed a few more jabs. Ciampa fought back again but Juice hit Ciampa with a headbutt that dropped him. Ciampa ducked a leg lariat but Juice caught him with a spinebuster. Juice hit a combination of jabs and chops that knocked Ciampa into the corner.

Juice hit a running clothesline in the corner and followed it up with a full nelson slam. Juice made the cover, but Ciampa kicked out at two. Juice went for a vertical suplex, but Ciampa countered it with a knee. Juice rolled to the apron and Ciampa knocked Juice off the apron with a running knee.

On the outside, Juice reversed a whip and rammed Ciampa into the barricade. Juice got a running start and hit a cannonball onto Ciampa against the barricade. Back in the ring, Juice connected with another cannonball in the corner. Juice lifted Ciampa up into a suplex into a weak powerslam. Juice made the cover, but Ciampa kicked out at two.

The crowd chanted for Juice as he climbed to the top rope. Juice leapt off, but Ciampa just kind of collapsed and Juice crashed to the mat. Ciampa got to his feet, lowed his knee pad and got a running start, but Juice caught him with the leg lariat. Juice went for a powerbomb, but Ciampa flipped out and landed on his feet.

Ciampa grabbed the ref, and with the distraction, hit Juice low with a mule kick. Ciampa drilled Juice with the Widow’s Bell DDT through the ropes. Ciampa hooked the leg but only got two. Ciampa lifted Juice pup and set him onto the top rope. Ciampa climbed up but Juice fought back with right hands and another bite to the head. Ciampa came back with a big chop and set Juice up for an air raid crash from the middle rope.

Juice slipped out and delivered a powerbomb, taking Ciampa down from the ropes to the mat. Juice went for the pin, but Ciampa kicked out at two. Ciampa came back with a low dropkick to Juice’s shin and went for the running knee, but Juice dodged it. They traded overhand chops until Ciampa hit a pair of forearms. Ciampa went for the discus forearm, but Juice interrupted him with a hard lefthand shot.

Juice set up for The Juice is Loose, but Ciampa spun out of it and caught Juice with the knee. Juice collapsed to his knees, Ciampa got a running start and delivered a second knee to the head with the exposed knee. Ciampa made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: Tomasso Ciampa in 15:00

(White’s Take: I guess good on them for getting basically three week’s worth of matches coming out of a seemingly random battle royale on Revolution. You had to know Ciampa would be winning here, but he continues to excel in the ring as a wrestler and a character. Juice is great in his own way, but Ciampa was obviously the focus, and I hope they have something for him to sink his teeth into moving forward.)

-Isiah Kassidy was backstage, by himself. He said everyone seems to be focused on change, and he agreed that it’s time to change. He called out Moxley, remembering that he tried to take out his hand with a hammer, and then he went on to win the tag titles. He said they took out his partner and now he’s all alone. Isiah said Moxley wanted him to swim with the sharks, but he’s been drowning his whole life. He said he’s going to eat because he’s starving, for opportunity. [c]

-Darby was backstage after Dynamite. Darby said he needs to get through Andrade so he can get his title match. He noted that Kenny had agreed to the stipulation also. Brody King and Jack Perry approached him. Brody noted that they’d taken years of each other’s’ careers while Jack flatly reminded Darby that he set him on fire. Brody said he has wished death on Darby, and Jack plainly reiterated that Darby set him on fire. Brody said he remembers that Darby was there for him and Bandido with the Death Riders. Darby said that all hate the Don Callis Family and he knows they can coexist for one night. Darby said “Dynamite, cool?” Jack and Brody both said cool before they left. Jack stopped for a second to say, “He set me on fire.”

(White’s Take: Fine segment to actually explain why Brody and Jack are willingly teaming Darby next week. It wasn’t amazing, but AEW often skips little moments like these, so this was appreciated. Jack Perry repeatedly reminding Darby that he set him on fire was also amusing.)

(6) THE DON CALLIS FAMILY (Andrade & Mark Davis w/Don Callis) vs. THE RASCALZ (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier w/Myron Reed)

Andrade and Mark Davis both came out to Andrade’s music as they announcers mentioned that Fletcher was injured last week in a match with The Rascalz. Their music played and The Rascalz made their way to the ring Davis and Andrade attacked them before the match event started as they posed on the ropes. Davis and Andrade beat down Dezmond and Wentz on the outside while Callis revealed that Fletcher was out with handsome-itis. They continued the beatdown and rolled both guys back into the ring. As Davis tried to get in the ring they hit him with a double thrust kick. Andrade tried to enter and got a double dropkick. Dezmond and Wentz hit the ropes and landed a suicide dive to the outside. They rolled Davis into the ring and the bell rang to finally start the match 23 minutes into the second hour.

Dezmond landed body shots on Davis in the corner and then landed a running knee as he tagged in Wentz. Davis cartwheeled out of a whip attempt and went for an enziguri, but Wentz ducked it and then landed a sole kick to Davis’ midsection. Dezmond hit a low dropkick and Wentz held Davis’ head so Dezmond could deliver a second dropkick to his face.

Wentz went for the pin, but Davis kicked out before one. Davis lifted Dezmond up and tossed him across the ring. Dezmond landed a stiff upkick that stunned Davis. As Dezmond hit the ropes, Andrade hit him with a kick to the back and Dezmond stumbled into a scoop slam from Davis. Davis followed up with a senton and tagged in Andrade.

Andrade did the cocky one-foot pin, but Dezmond kicked out. Andrade knocked Wentz off of the apron. Dezmond and Andrade traded strikes until Dezmond hit a combination of strikes. Andrade rolled to the outside and Dezmond followed with a dive to the outside, but Andrade drilled him with a forearm shot in midair. Dezmond collapsed to the floor and Andrade took a moment to chat with an attractive lady at ringside as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Dezmond kicked out of a pin attempt from Andrade. Andrade grabbed a headlock and Dezmond tried to escape, but Andrade ground him down into the mat. Dezmond struggled up to his feet and broke out with elbow to the gut. Dezmond flipped out of a back suplex attempt and went for an enziguri, but Andrade ducked it and landed a running boot on Dezmond.

Andrade got a running start at Dezmond in the corner, but he fired out of the corner and connected with a kick, leaving both men down. Wentz and Davis tagged in at the same time and Wentz landed a combination of strikes. Wentz landed a handspring into a high knee a series of kicks that stunned Davis. Wentz executed a spinning tornillo from the middle rope into a pin for a two count.

Callis left commentary to pound on the mat. Wentz didn’t seem too distracted, but Davis caught him with a German suplex anyway. Mark tried went for his deadlift into a piledriver, but Wentz countered it into a hurricanrana, rolling into the pin attempt for a two count. Davis drilled Wentz with a running lariat and made the cover, but Dezmond broke up the pin.

Dezmond and Wentz hit repeated running strikes on Dais in the corner. Wentz and Dezmond set up for the Hot Fire Flame but Davis got his knees up and Wentz crashed into them. Andrade dragged Dezmond to the outside and landed his spinning back elbow. Davis drilled Wentz with the piledriver and tagged in Andrade. Andrade lifted Wentz up and delivered The DM. Andrade made the cover for the win

WINNERS: The Don Callis Family in 11:00

(White’s Take: The Callis Family were victorious while seeking revenge for an injured Fletcher. Hope Fletcher is back soon, but it’s important to keep Andrade looking strong as he continues to set his sights on the world title picture. Meanwhile, The Rascalz have quickly moved into the Young Bucks territory of being reliable for a good athletic match while having basically zero character development or story from week to week. However, if tired stoner jokes are the extent of their characters, then that may be for the best.)

-As Andrade and Davis headed to the back, Okada entered with Rocky and Trent. Rocky and Trent ran into the ring and stomped away at Dezmond and Wentz. Okada entered and set Dezmond up for the Rain Maker. Myron Reed made the save, fighting off Trent and Rocky with quick strikes and a cutter on Trent. As they regrouped on the outside, Reed followed up with a flipping dive onto the group at ringside. [c]

(7) THE DOGS (David Finlay & Clark Connors) & THE DEATH RIDERS (Claudio Castagnoli & Daniel Garcia w/Marina Shafir) vs. THE CONGLOMERATION (Roderick Strong & Orange Cassidy) & MISTICO & KEVIN KNIGHT – Tornado tag match

The music played for The Dogs and they cut backstage to Clark Connors and David Finlay making their way to the entrance before stepping out on the stage, which would seem kind of unique, except the Death Riders do the same start-backstage-thing for their entrance.. The Dogs made their way to the ring before the Death Riders’ music played and they cut backstage to Claudio, Garcia, Yuta and Marina. They came through the crowd and to the ring. Orange Cassidy’s music played and he and Roderick Strong stepped out on the stage to wait for Mistico’s music to play, which brought out Mistico and Kevin Knight. The Dogs and Death Riders charged the aisle and attacked their opponents as the bell rang 44 minutes into the second hour to start the match.

Yuta tossed Knight into the barricade and Connors choked Cassidy on the outside. Claudio booted Mistico in the center of the ring and stomped away at him. Claudio clawed at Mistico’s mask, which Mistico countered by clapping his hands to get the crowd to chant for him. Claudio dropped Mistico with a clothesline. Mistico attempted a springboard crossbody, but Claudio caught him and pressed him above his head. Mistico slipped out and took Claudio down with a running headscissors.

Mistico took Claudio by the hand, climbed the ropes and took him down with a spinning springboard armdrag. Mistico hit a suicide dive to the outside on Claudio, but then he got blindsided by Finlay. Connors held Mistico as Yuta lined up a dive from in the ring, but Cassidy intercepted him and backdropped Yuta over the top rope. Knight hit the ropes and leapt over the top of Cassidy onto the pile at ringside.

In the ring, Cassidy and Knight hit dropkicks on Yuta. Knight offered Cassidy a handshake, but his hands were in his pockets. During the confusion that caused, Connors blindsided Knight and trucked him out of the ring. Finlay hit Cassidy with a backbreaker as Strong hit a single leg dropkick on Connors. Strong went for a backbreaker on Finlay, but Connors broke it up. Mistico came in with a springboard double dropkick that took out Finlay and Connors.

Yuta tossed Strong over the top rope as Claudio stomped Mistico into the mat. Yuta and Claudio hit Mistico with a double elbow in the center of the ring. Mistico ducked a double clothesline and Knight came in with a springboard crossbody onto Claudio and Yuta. Knight boosted Mistico into a hurricanrana on Claudio. Mistico hit a dropkick on Yuta and Knight followed up with a standing splash onto Yuta. Knight went for the pin, but Yuta kicked out at two.

On the outside, Cassidy rammed Finlay into the barricade as Strong rammed Connors into a barricade as well. Knight delivered ten punches onto Yuta in the corner before stepping aside to allow Mistico to hit Yuta with ten punches as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from break as Claudio stomped on Cassidy in the corner. Connors, Finlay, Yuta, and Claudio all hit running strikes on Cassidy. Then all Connors and Finlay charged into a boot from Cassidy, who backdropped Yuta and then dodged Claudio while shoving him into the ringpost. Cassidy got to his feet and got hit by a high-low attack from Finlay and Connors.

Finlay made the cover, but Cassidy kicked out at two. Finlay and Connors set up for the Full Clip diving spear and suplex combination, but Cassidy flipped out an connected with the Stundog Millionaire as Strong shoved Connors off of the top rope. Strong helped Cassidy to his feet, lifted him up and used Cassidy as a battering ram to whack Finlay and Connors. Cassidy covered Finlay, but Cladio and Yuta hit the ring to break it up.

Knight entered hit Yuta with a dropkick with an inadvertent assist from Claudio. Claudio tossed Knight through the ropes and then turned around into a springboard hurricanrana from Mistico. Mistico hit the ropes and took Claudio down with a running, swinging hurricanrana. Claudio rolled to ringside, but Mistic executed a springboard fromt eh top rpe into a hurricanran onto Claudio on the floor.

Back in the ring, Mistico took Yuta down with a hurricanrana followed by a thrust kick. Finlay hit a rolling elbow on Mistico; Strong hit a backbreaker on Finlay; Connors hit Strong with a powerslam; Cassidy went for a Beacher Break, but Connors rolled through and Cassidy hit a running kick to the chest before Claudio hit Cassidy with a European uppercut and Knight came in with a springboard clothesline that took Claudio down.

Knight went for the pin, but Yuta and Finlay broke it up. Finlay hit Knight with a dominator and Connors followed it up with a running spear. Yuta executed a sunset flip, rolling Knight up into a European uppercut from Claudio before pulling him back down into a pin attempt, but Cassidy and Strong slid in to break it up.

Mistico, Cassidy, and Strong all simultaneous swept out their opponents’ legs and locked in three Boston crabs on Finlay, Connors and Yuta. Claudio broke up all the holds with a boot to the face for each man, except Strong was unphased and held on to his. A third kick finally caused Strong to release the hold and he immediately lit Claudio up with a chop.

Strong and Claudio traded shots until Strong went for an Olympic slam, but Claudio blocked it and rained down elbows on Strong’s head. Cassidy came in with an Orange Punch that allowed Strong to complete the slam. Connors and Finlay charged in but Cassidy and Strong tossed them through the ropes. Cassidy and Strong went for tandem dives, but Strong got held up in the ropes and Finlay caught Cassidy. Connors, Finlay, Cassidy, and Strong brawled at ringside.

Knight attempted a springboard dive, but Yuta pulled him back into the ring and landed a German suplex. Yuta got a running start and connected with a running knee as Knight got to his knees. Yuta made the cover, but Mistico broke up the pin.

Finlay and Cassidy brawled up the ramp to the backstage area followed by Strong and Connors. Mistico performed a victory roll on Claudio for a two count. Mistico went for La Mistica, but Claudio powered his way out of it. Yuta held Mistico’s arms and handed him to Claudio for the giant swing. Claudio swung Mistico around into a dropkick from Yuta. Yuta went for the pin, but Mistico kicked out at two.

Claudio and Yuta set up for the fastball special, but Mistico rolled out of the way and Yuta crashed and burned. Mistico hit the ropes and executed La Mistica on Claudio, slamming him to the mat and holding on with the armbar. Meanwhile, Knight climbed to the top rope, leapt over Claudio and Mistico with a UFO Splash onto Yuta. Knight made the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: The Conglomeration & Mistico & Kevin Knight in 15:00

(White’s Take: And we’re back to random multi-man matches for our Collision main event. This match was fast-paced and athletically dazzling. Although it’s not much of a departure from a normal AEW tag team match, the tornado stipulation made for nonstop action throughout the entirety of the match with everyone getting their spots to shine. Good for Knight picking up the victory, and Yuta at this point should be on a steady diet of eating pins. With The Dogs on the losing end yet again, I guess it helps that they brawled into the back and weren’t around for the finish.)

“Speedball” Mike Bailey hit the ring to celebrate with his trios partners as they signed off.

FINAL THOUGHTS: It started off as a hot, elevated Collision with extra star power, solid promos, and meaningful storyline advancement. With Moxley and Ospreay at the beginning and the return of Shida and the Hurt Syndicate, there were some newsworthy items rolling out at the beginning of the show. And then it settled into a very Collision episode of Collision. Which, of course, means plenty of good action in the ring, even though that comes with longer-than-necessary matches with obvious outcomes. Overall, a hot start what turned out to be a typically-lukewarm (but enjoyable) episode of Collision.