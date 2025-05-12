News Ticker

WWE reportedly considering Boston to host John Cena’s final match in December

By Sean Radican, PWTorch columnist (Bluesky: @Sean Radican)

May 12, 2025

John Cena (photo credit WWE media kit)
Boston is being considered to host John Cena’s final match in WWE in December.

According to a report by James Stewart of 98.5 The Sports Hub, Cena’s final match is being planned for Dec. 13, 2025. WWE is currently looking for a $1.5 million financial commitment from Boston and other host cities that would see WWE host a full week “takeover” of the city.

The takeover would begin with community events on Dec. 10. The Undertaker would then host a show on Dec. 11. Smackdown would take place in the host city on Dec. 12 followed by Saturday Night’s Main Event featuring Cena’s last match on Dec. 13.

 

