FREE PODCAST 5/11 – WKPWP NXT on USA Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (5-6-2020) Velveteen Dream-Adam Cole and Charlotte-Io, Karrion Kross’s memorable entrance, favorite theme music in NXT history, more (128 min.)

May 11, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (5-6-2020), we flash back to the “PWT Talks NXT” episode featuring PWTorch’s Kelly Wells, Tom Stoup, and Nate Lindberg covering Velveteen Dream-Adam Cole and Charlotte-Io Sky for the top championships, Karrion Kross’s memorable entrance, favorite theme music in NXT history, and more.

