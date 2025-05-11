FREE PODCAST 5/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #332 (4-29-95) including Vader losing UWFI Title, Sabu negotiating with WCW, Sid joins the Corporation, WCW roster news, more (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #332 of the PWTorch including Vader losing his UWFI title and how it affects WCW, Sabu continues talks with WCW, Sid joining with Ted DiBiase, Steiners heading back to WCW, and much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

