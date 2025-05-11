FREE PODCAST 5/11 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss Daniel Bryan’s announcement, the addition of Elimination Chamber on WWE Network, Ambrose’s chances, Billy Corgan in TNA (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (5-12-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net discuss Daniel Bryan’s announcement, the addition of Elimination Chamber on WWE Network, Dean Ambrose’s chances, Raw’s rating, GFW latest, Billy Corgan in TNA, and more.

