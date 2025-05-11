News Ticker

Sabu dead at age 60

By Sean Radican, PWTorch columnist (Bluesky: @Sean Radican)

May 11, 2025

Sabu (Terry Brunk) is dead at age 60.

Sabu, who’s death was first reported by PWInsider, was a former ECW World Champion and best known as a hardcore wrestling icon. He wrestled in nearly every notable promotion you can think of across the world during the course of his career. No details about the circumstances surrounding his death have been released.

Sabu recently had his retirement match last month against Joey Janela on April 18 at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9. Janela beat Sabu in that match.

