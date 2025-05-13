VIP PODCAST 5/12 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Punk-Seth interact, Sami & Punk agree to team, Becky explains herself, Styles vs. Balor, Lyra & Rhea vs. Giulia & Perez (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 12 edition of WWE Raw featuring several major matches announced for upcoming shows including Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul at Satureday Night’s Main Event later this month, with Gunther facing the winner next month on Raw. C.M. Punk cut a promo mid-ring and interacted with Seth Rollins, A.J. Styles vs. Finn Balor, War Raiders vs. Creed Brothers, a Rusev vignette, a Becky Lynch promo, and a stellar main event of Lyra Valkyria & Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia & Roxanne Perez.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO