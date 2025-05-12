FREE PODCAST 5/12 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: TNA Fan Poll debacle, AJ Styles miscasting, NXT ratings plummet, Flair, Smackdown post-Draft, WWE PPVs & WM26 buys, WWE denying UFC’s effect (160 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from May 6 and 7, 2010.

On the May 6, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s James Caldwell and PWTorch Nostalgia specialist Brian Hoops features calls on WWE’s PPV business, WrestleMania PPV buys trending downward, Vince McMahon denying UFC’s effect on buys, stock market reaction to WWE’s financials, how WWE could change PPV promotional habits, Edge-Randy Orton hype a step in the right direction, how TNA encourages viewers not to order PPVs, TNA having the template of Samo Joe-Kurt Angle, and more. The preiously VIP-exclusive Aftershow discussion includes an overview of where WWE is business-wise and as a brand, plus Nostalgia News & Notes on Cauliflower Alley Club, the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame, Hoops’s involvement in a DVD Roundtable, and a big-name wrestler turning down a HOF invite.

Then on the May 7, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost PWTorch columnist Greg Parks, they discuss the TNA ranking system and fan voting, then take calls for an hour including whether the Dan Puder-Kurt Angle shoot incident has frightened WWE management away from doing anything reality-based with NXT, extended thoughts on the approach WWE is taking with NXT, the miscasting of A.J. Styles and possible motivation for it, and many other subjects. Also, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow they talk about what TNA should do with Ric Flair and how Smackdown is shaping up post-draft.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO