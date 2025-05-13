FREE PODCAST 5/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Pomares: Will Sami turn on Punk, SNME top matches including Jey-Logan, Gunther rematch, stellar women’s main event, more (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Mauricio Pomares to discuss WWE Raw on Netflix. They discuss the pros and cons of Sami Zayn turning on C.M. Punk and the timeline that makes the most sense. Also, the SNME top matches including Jey Uso defending against Logan Paul and then Gunther facing the winner on Raw on June 9. Also, a stellar women’s main event, plus The Judgment Day, Rusev, New Day, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO