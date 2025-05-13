NXT TV RESULTS (5/13): Wells’s live report on Joe Hendry-Trick Williams Contract Signing, Oba Femi vs. Charlie Dempsey, Tony D’Angelo vs. Wes Lee, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

MAY 13, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Corey Graves, Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

-There was a video hyping last week’s top contender battle royal, ending with Myles Borne’s sink or swim moment.

-Borne and the rest of No Quarter Catch Crew entered to a nice ovation. Borne was in a button-up shirt and slacks. He can’t match Oba Femi’s style, but he’s looking pretty dapper. “Myles” chant. He said last week he shocked the damn world and became the last man standing, leading to his match and Battleground. He said he probably wasn’t your first pick, or second or third, but he stood tall in the end. He acknowledged his disability (his word usage). He said it affects the way he talks, but last week when he eliminated Shawn Spears and Ethan Page, he heard everyone going crazy. He said he wants to be judged on his ability, not his disability. He said everyone with a disability wants that. He said he’s fighting for all the kids out there struggling, fighting their own fight. He said he hopes Oba Femi is listening, because nobody gave him a shot, but he’s ready to shock the world again. He said he might be hard of hearing, but he’d hear them announce him as the next NXT Champion.

Ethan Page’s music spoiled the party. He said enough with the feelgood crap. He said he gave Ricky Saints a lesson, and now he’d give him his. The crowd chanted “I can’t hear you.” Page leaned into it and said he’d say it slow so he can understand: Borne can’t beat him. He told him to prove he was this good and would put the shot on the line tonight.

Charlie Dempsey took the mic and returned the favor Borne forced him into last week. He said iron sharpens iron and he can silence all of his doubters. Borne said Dempsey was right, and he said it’s on.

Ava came out and told us to dial it back a minute. She said she knows it might not be the right move, but Borne wants to prove something, and he made the match right now. He said that match is for later, because Dempsey’s match with Oba Femi is right now.

(1) OBA FEMI vs. CHARLIE DEMPSEY (w/Myles Borne & Tavion Heights & Wren Sinclair)

Non-title. Femi hit Dempsey with a waistlock takedown, but Dempsey reversed to an arm lock, then a headlock. Femi put Dempsey on the apron, then shoved him off into the waiting arms of Tavion Heights. The match went to split-screen. [c]

Dempsey got in some uppercuts. Rope run and a headbutt by Dempsey, followed by a nifty headscissor takeover. Femi powered out but Dempsey was transitioning to a triangle. Sunset flip attempt, but Femi hit a hug back body-drop. Desmpsey got in a chop and then wrenched Femi’s arm, then charged his shoulder into the turnbuckle. He yanked Femi’s arm over the top rope as he continued a surprising roll of offense. Femi hit a couple of back elbows but Dempsey went to a front chancery. Femi charged him to a corner, but Dempsey hit a knee lift and covered for two. Femi hit a body slam and sold the arm. Dempsey dropkicked the worked arm, then hit a German suplex with a bridge for two.

Dempsey worked the arm some more with a short-arm scissors. Femi rolled backward and slammed Dempsey backward. The two went to rights and uppercuts. Femi of course won this exchange, then hit some uppercuts in the corner, then a big one to lay out Dempsey. High-angle release uranage and the Fall From Grace finished.

WINNER: Oba Femi at 8:30.

(Wells’s Analysis: That was a lot of offense for Dempsey. He’s a very good technical wrestler, but has had so few ring minutes that it was a little auspicious for him to get that much. The action was very good and Dempsey was in control with his technique but couldn’t weather the storm once Femi was able to bust out his power offense, so it was a perfectly good story told, given that they gave it this much time)

-Backstage earlier today, Karmen Petrovic thanked Thea Hail for having her back. They came upon Tatum Paxley throwing things and crying through her mascara. She said she had “lost everything” and said that everyone eventually betrays you, not actually bringing up Shotzi or Gigi Dolin by name. She walked off, calling for Ava.

-Tony D’Angelo was introduced ahead of the next match. [c]

-Backstage, Ricky Saints walked up on Ethan Page, who said he obviously gets off on raining on other people’s parades. Page said he definitely does, but after all this, Saints can get back to playing second fiddle to him.

(2) TONY D’ANGELO vs. WES LEE (w/Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont)

In an inset promo, Lee said he was putting the final nail in the coffin of the “once powerful” Family. Uh, when did that happen? He said that “The High Rise” had arrived. Not sure if that’s the name for Tyson & Tyriek or the name for all of them, but either way, I like it.

Lee used his superior speed early and tried to strike quick and often, leading to a couple of resets. Lee tried a second rope cross-body. He was too low, but D’Angelo kept him safe by catching him low anyway. D hit a big arm drag on Lee, then cleared Dupont off the apron. He also had to kick back at an interfering Igwe, and he kept up the offense. D threw Lee outside and the henchmen caught him, so D’Angelo hit all three with a cross-body leading to split-screen. [c]

Lee was jawing at D’Angelo, which fired him up. D’Angelo took Lee outside and tried to clothesline him. Lee snuck underneath, but D hit Tyson and Tyriek. Back inside, Lee got caught and hit with a huge overhead belly-to-belly. Both guys sold on the mat. D’Angelo took the advantage and had a sort of fighting spirit moment. He hit a scoop slam and covered for two. D waited on Lee, but Lee hit a headscissor takedown. Lee tried the Cardiac Kick but D’Angelo allegedly hit a spear. Oh god, that was mistimed. On the tron, Stacks showed up and said he knew where the Rizzo safehouse is. D’Angelo was left open to the Cardiac Kick.

WINNER: Wes Lee at 10:14.

Stacks continued (too early, as they played the rest of the video over the announcement of the winner rather than waiting) and said he was going to pay Adrianna a visit. Listen: I can abide the murder of Luca Crusifino, but Rizzo is a bridge too far.

(Wells’s Analysis: This was a perfectly acceptable big vs. small other than D’Angelo’s poorly timed spear. It wasn’t a surprise that Lee won to continue justifying the TV time for the new trio, and D’Angelo was protected and continues his issue with Stacks, who again seems like he won’t actually be in the building tonight)

-Stephanie Vaquer walked through the back with another memorable outfit, and apparently she’s up next. [c]

-A promoted segment hyped OTM again ahead of their re-debut, again suggesting the tag division might be centered around them soon. The partnership with Jaida Parker appears to be dead, which is fine, as I don’t know if either side needs the other anymore.

-Stephanie Vaquer was introduced and she entered the ring in non-wrestling gear (I hesitate to call the glammed-up look “street clothes”). “La primera” chant. She said she has respect for Jordynne Grace’s journey, but now she wants to ascend to the top of NXT. (She had trouble with the pronunciation of the word “ascend” but continues to get more comfortable with English-language promos. She said something fiery in Spanish and got a good reaction.

Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne hit the ring. Jazmyn Nyx wasn’t released, was she? Henley and Jayne kind of broke down a little as they each put their own name out there. Jayne said it would be ironic if it was Fatal Influence who took the belt off her after this reign. Jordynne Grace’s music played her down the ramp and she said she wasn’t here to save the day, she’s here to protect her investment. Vaquer said “I am not your investment.” The banter was kind of awkward and messy. Jayne said she and Henley held down the division before these two got there. Grace said a lot of growth can be made in a year. She said she’d beat Vaquer at Battleground, but if she has to take on Fatal Influence tonight, she will, but she’s going to make sure Vaquer makes it to Battleground in one piece. Fatal Influence said they’d be the ones to take the title eventually, and they left.

-No Quarter Catch Crew were together in the back. Borne told Heights and Sinclair to take Charlie Dempsey to medical. He said it would be fine, and nobody was taking this shot away from him. Uh-oh. [c]

-Tyra Mae Steele and Zena Sterling (LFG talents) were flanked by The Undertaker and Bubba Ray Dudley. She said both of them had earned the chance to wrestle for the chance to get an NXT contract. Izzi Dame & Nikkita Lyons showed up and Dame said good luck hanging in their locker room. Lola Vice & Lash Legend showed up and Lash essentially said the same. In the back of the room, a few Evolve talents showed up (they were beyond focus, but the middle one was Kali Armstrong, who has a ton of promise). Taker said that no matter who makes it, they’ve got their work cut out for them.

(3) MYLES BORNE vs. ETHAN PAGE – Borne’s #1 Contendership is on the line

Borne bizarrely didn’t get a televised entrance. I know he’s been out there once, but if he’s being pushed to this level, don’t skimp on it. Borne took down Page early but Page got into it with some rights and a lariat.

[HOUR TWO]

Page leaned on Borne and kept it slow until Borne got back into it with a series of uppercuts. Page took down Borne again and the crowd booed as he did some ground & pound. Page worked a headlock on the mat and Borne fought to his feet and briefly got some separation until Page hit a running lariat. Page worked a headlock for a while until Borne backed him into a corer and then threw rights. To a corner, Borne ran into a boot but he clotheslined Page over the top to finally take contol as the match went to split-screen. [c]

Page hit a superplex for two. Borne laid out Page and both sold on the mat. “RKO” chant. Borne fired up and hit some lariats, then a belly-to-belly. Corner splash by Borne. Side suplex by Borne. Waistlock by Page, but Borne threw a dropkick. Page caught the dropkick attempt with an ankle lock. That’s cool. Borne quickly wriggled to a rope.

The two went up in a corner. There was a chant that I’m pretty sure was “Deaf KO.” They ended up on the mat, where Page evaded an attempt at an Orton scoop slam. Borne hit a dropkick and an O’Connor roll and…it was good to finish?!

WINNER: Myles Borne at 11:06.

(Wells’s Analysis: Perfectly good stuff here, although it’s weird that most of the full-screen action was dominated by Page, and Borne won in such a basic way. I was minorly worried that this was about to be a rug-pull and it was always going to be Page, but Page is tied up in a story with Ricky Saints and that wasn’t lost on me)

-Sean Legacy, via socials, sent a video message to Je’Von Evans. He said if Evans wants to recreate some of the magic they made in the battle royal, it would be cool with him.

-In the locker room, Ashante Thee Adonis talked smack to Je’Von Evans. Evans said Adonis might try to play big timer, but Evans remembered where he came from. Things got chippy, and Ricky Saints showed up. He said he’d like to see it, and he’ll see the winner on the other side of Battleground.

-Stephanie’s Places features The Undertaker this week.

-Thea Hail was introduced ahead of the next match. [c]