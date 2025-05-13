FREE PODCAST 5/13 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss Sabu’s career and legacy, Heyman’s Faction, AEW Beach Break, TNA, Cena, Cody, more (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

In-depth discussion on Sabu’s career and where he fits in on an ECW depth chart of biggest stars in that company’s history and some personal anecdotes

A look at the latest happenings in WWE after Backlash including thoughts on the state of the new Paul Heyman faction and whether Seth Rollins will sacrifice his singalongs to get actual heel heat

A preview of AEW Beach Break including Samoa Joe as a challenger, the big tag match, and more

A variety of other topics related to Saturday Night’s Main Event, AEW residency twice this summer for TV events, the state of TNA, and more

And some sidebars including Grand Old Day history in St. Paul and how it relates to pro wrestling’s popularity

VIP EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW TOPICS

How will John Cena close out the year? What are the options?

Where is Cody Rhodes? Should WWE be acknowledging him?

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO