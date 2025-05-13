FREE PODCAST 5/13 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown & Raw Post-Shows – 5 Yrs Ago: Becky’s pregnancy, MITB hype and fallout, Hacker Returns, Mystery Partner main event, Little Ricky, MVP advising Lashley (207 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flashback, we present a double episode of both the Smackdown and Raw post-shows from five years ago.

First, on the WWE Smackdown post-show (from 5-8-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to discuss that night’s episode including the final Money in the Bank PPV hype, Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose, a Mystery Partner in the main event, the mysterious hacker returns, and more discussed with live callers and emails.

Then, on the WWE Raw post-show (from 5-11-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Zack Heydorn to talk about that night’s episode with a dozen live callers. They discuss Becky’s pregnancy, Seth’s dishevelment, Asuka’s elation, plus the return of Little Ricky, Edge and Randy Orton, MVP advising Bobby Lashley, the return of the IIconics, Money in the Bank fallout, Shayna Baszler, and so much more.

