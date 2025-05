SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells and Chris Lansdell cover the exits of Jeff Cobb, Tetsuya Naito, and Bushi, Resurgence results, Best of the Super Juniors first round matches and predictions for who might prevail, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO