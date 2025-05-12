WWE RAW RESULTS (5/12): Pomares’s report on Creeds vs. War Raiders, Sky & Ripley vs. Perez & Giulia, Penta vs. Gable, Styles vs. Balor, plus Punk, Jey Uso

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

MAY 12, 2025

LOUISVILLE, KY. AT KFC YUM! CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,410 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,246. The arena has a capacity of 22,090 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with a graphic in memoriam to recently passed Sabu.

– A recap of Jey Uso and Seth Rollins’ title match and the post-match brawl with CM Punk was shown.

– CM Punk made his way to the ring to say that he was pissed at a lot of things. Punk said that he was the most pissed at himself for not seeing Paul Heyman turning on him for a second time. Punk said that he thought they had matured, but Heyman turned out to still be a snake. He threatened Heyman to choke him out and squeeze the life out of him. Heyman interrupted and Punk dared him to enter the ring before Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker showed up. Rollins said that Punk only kept being more selfish and egotistical because he made Heyman’s life hell on the road to WrestleMania. Rollins said that Heyman was the only one that believed in Punk while he believed that Punk was trash.

– He said that Punk cost him the belt and Punk said that Rollins wouldn’t be champion as long as he could stand. Rollins said that Punk was desperate to be a victim and wanted to die a martyr. Rollins said that it could be arranged and sent Breakker to attack him. Punk caught Breakker with a boot to the face and tackled Rollins, until Breakker shut him down. Sami Zayn joined in the fight, but was quickly overpowered. Rollins tried to clobber Punk with a chair to the face, only for Jey Uso to show up and superkick him. Punk, Sami and Jey stood tall, as they forced Rollins and Breakker to retreat.

(Pomares’ Analysis: A solid opening segment to keep on furthering this story and tease the possible addition of a third member for Rollins’ crew. I’m assuming the first big match they’ll get out of the way will be Rollins and Bron vs. Punk and Sami at a major show like Money in the Bank or Night of Champions. Hopefully there’s more on this show because I don’t feel like we got a lot out of this segment.)

– A recap of El Grande Americano costing Penta the Intercontinental title at Backlash was shown.

– Penta made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Chad Gable.

– Pat McAfee returned to the commentary table.

(Pomares’ Analysis: Really not a fan of Pat not taking any time off to sell having a match against Gunther.)

(1) PENTA vs. CHAD GABLE (w/Ivy Nile)

Penta nailed Gable with a kick to the leg and a couple of chops to the chest. Gable took Penta down with clotheslines and a cross chop for a two count. Gable knocked Penta down with a clothesline and a back suplex, but he kicked out at two. Penta stopped Gable from unmasking him before sending him out of the ring with an arm drag and a hurracarrana. Gable blocked a plancha with a running headbutt, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

Back from break, Penta clocked Gable with an enzuigiri and an elevated dropkick for a two count. Gable blocked a springboard move and dropped Penta with a bridging German suplex. Penta blocked a diving headbutt with a Codebreaker for a two count. Gable blocked a backstabber and crushed Penta with a moonsault, but he kicked out at two. Penta blocked an ankle lock and shut Gable down with a thrust kick for a nearfall. Gable trapped Penta in an ankle lock, until Penta countered it with a roll-through. Gable sat Penta atop the turnbuckle, only for Penta to shove him down and finish him off with a Destroyer.

WINNER: Penta at 11:03

(Pomares’ Analysis: Pretty good match to give Penta back some momentum after his loss at Backlash. I could see him being the first one to actually beat El Grande Americano, unless they are somehow waiting for Rey Mysterio to return.)

– A video package was shown, hyping up the women’s tag team main event.

– Backstage, Dominik Mysterio asked Finn Bálor about his hesitation at Backlash. Finn said that Dominik was being paranoid and everything ended up working out for him anyway.

– A recap of Gunther defeating Pat McAfee at Backlash was shown.

– The New Day made their way to the ring to watch the next match.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Iyo Sky & Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez & Giulia

A.J. Styles vs. Finn Balor

War Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers

Penta vs. Chad Gable

C.M. Punk to appear

Jey Uso to speak