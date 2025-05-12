NXT PREVIEW (5/13): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Oba Femi vs. Charlie Dempsey
- Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo
- Joe Hendry and Trick Williams contract signing for TNA Championship at Battleground
