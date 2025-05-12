News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (5/13): Announced matches, location, how to watch

May 12, 2025

When: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Oba Femi vs. Charlie Dempsey
  • Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo
  • Joe Hendry and Trick Williams contract signing for TNA Championship at Battleground

