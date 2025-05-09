AEW COLLISION TV RESULTS [UPDATED] (5/8): White’s report and analysis on Garcia vs. Dax or Cash, Speedball vs. Dralistico, Bowens vs. Johnson, Willow vs. Statlander

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

MAY 8, 2025

DETROIT, MICH. AT MASONIC TEMPLE THEATRE

AIRED ON LIVE TBS & MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,916 tickets had been distributed as of showtime; The venue was set up for around 2,492 seats.

[HOUR ONE]

-Tony Schiavone welcomed us to the show and Toni Storm’s music hit immediately. The lights went black before a spotlight showed on the box seats where Toni appeared with microphone in hand.

Toni said she feels like Abraham Lincoln because so many men are taking shots at her. She talks about her “first time,” which was sweaty, messy, and painful (but she only wanted more). She was hooked, but it became more risky. One at a time. Two at a time. Three at a time. Random objects. All while being watched by perverts.

Toni said that one day it won’t end well for her, but it is what she was born to do. Toni clarified she wasn’t talking about sexual intercourse and told the crowd to get their mind out of the gutter. Because the best bang is nothing compared to fighting for the title.

The crowd chanted “Toni” once more. Toni said she’s not waiting for a Hayter or CEO, she wants to wrestle someone next week. So “spit on it and sit on it.”

(White’s Take: Ever the highlight of any show, Toni cut her now-classic style promo, brimming with bravado and innuendo. It lands mostly as an open challenge, but it was a great way to start the show and make use of the cinematic setting provided by the theatre.)

-Toni Schiavone threw to Lexy in the back with the Paragon. Roderick Strong said he’s disappointed at the result of their match with FTR. He said he and Kyle were one of the best teams on the planet. Kyle agreed and proclaimed that they would win that match 99 out of 100 times. Adam Cole added that there will be plenty of future matches.

Grizzled Young Vets wandered onto the set from who knows where. They told Paragon that they’ve gone soft and have forgotten what it’s like to fight for their spot. O’Reilly took that as a challenge and accepted.

(White’s Take: Where has GYV been? If they’re serious about having a legitimate tag division, they’re a welcome addition.)

(1) RICOCHET vs. ANGELICO (w/Serpentico)

Ricochet entered, looking over the crowd, unimpressed. A “bald” chant broke out in between the boos. Angelico’s music played, which no one recognized because it hasn’t played in at least a year. Angelico danced to the ring to a positive crowd reception.

The bell rang eight minutes into the show. Ricochet and Angelico chain wrestled briefly, with Angelico getting the better of the exchange. Angelico forced Ricochet to the mat and rubbed his bald head.

Ricochet fought to his feet but ended up in an abdominal stretch. Ricochet managed to roll out of it and escaped to the apron. Ricochet slung Angelico to ringside and then hit him with a plancha over the top ropes.

Ricochet grabbed a steel chair and chased Serpentico around the ringside area as they went to the first commercial break. [c]

Back from commercial, Angelico was down as Ricochet climbed to the top rope. Ricochet missed a 450 splash but landed on his feet. He hit a somersault kick, but Angelico came back with a knee. Angelico hoisted Ricochet up high and planted him face first with a modified flatliner.

Angelico came off the ropes with back-to-back clotheslines that rocked Ricochet. Angelico locked in a different version of an abdominal stretch and smacked Ricochet’s bald head. Angelico tossed Ricochet to the mat and put locked in a tequila sunrise. Ricochet struggled but eventually got a foot on the rope to break the hold.

Ricochet came back with a hot shot across the top rope and followed up with a springboard lariat. Ricochet landed a standing shooting star and went for the pin but only got a two count.

Angelico struggled to his knees as Ricochet lined up the Spirit Gun. Ricochet charged and blasted Angelico with the Spirit Gun. Ricochet went for the cover and got the three counts.

WINNER: Ricochet in 10:00

-Ricochet grabbed the mic after the match and welcomed the crowd’s boos. He slammed the Detroit Lions. Ricochet told the crowd they should be cheering for him, as he’s beaten most of their favorites.

Ricochet called Zach Gowen (the one-legged former wrestler who was sitting ringside and briefly shown earlier) a legend. Ricochet went to ringside to passive aggressively insult him before throwing a random security guard into the barricade. And then he threw another security guy in the stairs.

He found another security guard and threw him into the ring where he pulled out his scissors. Thankfully he just cut the guy’s hair. Zach Gowen slipped into the ring behind him and ripped the scissors out of Ricochet’s hand.

Ricochet kicked out Zach’s one leg and then hit him with the Spirit Gun. Ricochet then stole his prosthetic leg and walked up the ramp, holding it above his head like a trophy as they went to commercial. [c]

(White’s Take: The match with Angelico was fine, but the post-match stuff with Zach Gowen yielded a number of memorable, a times uncomfortable, visuals. I was pleased to see Ricochet use his scissor for their intended purpose, but I still mourn for the plight of the noble security guard. Oh, and Ricochet stole a man’s prosthetic leg. Gonna be hard to out-heel that one.)

-Back live from Detroit, Kyle Fletcher entered with Don Callis, Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, and Lance Archer. To whole family, almost.

(2) DON CALLIS FAMILY (Lance Archer & Kyle Fletcher & Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero w/Don Callis ) vs. THE OUTRUNNERS (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) & A.R. FOX & BANDIDO

The screen then went to VHS as The Outrunners entered with A.R. FOX. Callis joined the commentary team, and the bell rang about a half hour into the show.

Bandido and Fletcher started the match with Kyle getting the better of running shoulder block. Bandido came back with a headscissor followed by a dropkick.

Fletcher tagged in Trent who took Bandido down and hammered him with punches. Trent tagged in Rocky as Bandido tagged in Fox who simultaneously took out Trent and Rocky with a springboard dive. Fox dodged Archer as he charged in and tagged in Truth, who immediately tagged in Turbo.

The Outrunners hit a couple of double teams on Rocky and Trent before posing in the ring. Truth and Turbo set up for their trademark double elbow drop on Rocky, but Trent saved him by dragging him out of the ring

Archer came in from behind and grabbed both Outrunners by the throat. He hit a double chokeslam and then started yelling into the camera as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Truth ate a boot from Fletcher, then countered a brainbuster with a rollup. Truth managed to tag in Bandido, who came in hot. Bandido caught Fletcher with a thrust kick and a flying tornillo from the top rope.

Fletcher escaped to ringside as Trent and Rocky attacked him from behind. The Outrunners hit the ring and knocked Trent and Rocky to ringside. Bandido and the Outrunners threw Archer to ringside.

A.R. Fox got a running start and Bandido pressed him straight up into the air allowing him to hit a huge dive on all of the heels. Bandido followed it up with a dive over the top of the Outrunners knocking everyone down yet again.

Back in the ring, The Outrunners finally landed their double team elbow on Kyle Fletcher. Fox followed it up with a frog splash and went for the pin, but Archer broke it up.

Bandido went for the 21 Plex, but Kyle countered out of it. Bandido tried a tilt-a-whirl DDT, but Fletcher powered him up into a powerbomb. Both me were down, looking for a tag.

Fox and Trent both got the tag. Fox landed a canonball on Fletcher in the corner and then took out Trent with a Fisherman buster. Fox fought off Archer and then hit a low dropkick on Rocky in the corner, followed by a cutter on Fletcher, and then another cutter on Rocky.

Trent grabbed Fox’s leg, allowing Fletcher to drop him with a running kick. Archer hit a crossbody to take out the Outrunners on the outside. Fox hit a double cutter on Trent and Rocky then went to the top rope, but Archer chokeslammed him from the top rope into the center of the ring.

Trent and Rocky set up their new tag team finisher, The Jackyl Driver. They nailed Fox, and Trent went for the pin and got the three count.

WINNER: The Callis Family in 11:00

-Schiavone threw to a replay of Ricochet stealing Zach Gowen’s leg. Tony Khan made Ricochet vs. Zach Gowen official for Wednesday.

-They went to a video package for the title match between Jon Moxley and Samoa Joe next week on Dynamite.

-Mox was in an alley somewhere talking to the camera. Mox said Samoa Joe is going to kick his ass, but no one is better at getting their ass kicked. Moxley said he respects Joe, and that he is the embodiment of a champion, but he’s not the champion. Moxley sayid that no matter what happens, he’s been through worse. Moxley says there’s no place he’d rather be than locked in a steel cage with the “baddest man in pro wrestling.”

(White’s Take: Another in a series of more grounded and focused Moxley promos. Good stuff, delivered impeccably as always.)

(3) “THE FIVE TOOL PLAYER” ANTHONY BOWENS (w/Billy Gunn) vs. LEE JOHNSON (w/Blake Christian)

Back in the arena, Anthony Bowens’ new music played. No one recognized it, but they did cheer once his name popped up on the screen. Bowens stopped to scissor with a couple fans as the commentators touted his record.

Lee Johnson entered next, with Blake Christian by his side. Schiavone put over their performance in ROH. The bell rang with roughly ten minutes left in the hour. “Let’s go Bowens” chant started the match, as Bowens took Johnson down with a pair of leverage pins for a pair two counts.

Johnson dodged an attack in the corner and then shoved Bowens from behind, which angered him. Bowens dropped Johnson with a chop and then followed up with three more chops when he got to his feet. Bowens stomped Johnson into the corner.

Johnson escaped to ringside, but Bowens followed. While trying to retreat, Johnson ran into Billy Gunn and then turned around to catch a big right hand from Bowens. Back in the ring, Johnson telegraphed a back drop, allowing Bowens to jump over him, land a kick to the gut and then an over-the-tope Famouser.

Bowens picked Johnson up into a spinning faceplant move of some kind. Blake Christian distracted Bowens at ringside, which allowed Johnson to hit a flipping dive over the top rope, that just barely caught Bowens (that is to say Bowens just barely caught Johnson).

Back in the ring, Johnson hit a thrust kick, but Bowens came back with a series of strikes that Schiavone referred to as “Rock, Paper, Scissors.” Bowens went to the corner and called for the Mollywhop, but Blake grabbed his foot.

Johnson took advantage with a roll up, but only got a two count. They got back to their feet and Bowens caught Johnson flush with the Mollywhop forearm/elbow strike. Johnson dropped to the mat and Bowens went for the pin and got the three count.

WINNER: Anthony Bowens in 5:00

(White’s Take: I’m still a bit down on Bowens’ current character direction, to say nothing of his continued affiliation with a certain ass man. However, he’s remains silky-smooth in the ring.)

-Blake Christian tried to sneak into the ring, but Billy Gunn stopped him. Bowens grabbed a microphone and ran down the five tools again. He said since he’s in a good mood so “throw them up.” Billy Gunn and Anthony Bowens scissored in the center of the ring before the next commercial break. [c]

-Back from break, Gates of Agony were on their way to the ring in their street clothes. Bishop Kaun called out Bryan Keith and Big Bill. He said that these gates are going to stop them in their tracks. Liona said they’re not doing it in a parking lot, they’re in Detroit, so they want to do it right here, right now.

Chris Jericho’s music played and Keith and Bill charged the ring. The two teams started brawling. Bill hit a big pump kick knocking Liona to the ringside as Keith and Kaun tumbled to the other side of the ring.

Liona threw Bill into the steps and then charged at Bill against the barrica.de Bill sidestepped it, sending Liona into the barricade on over it. On the ramp, Kaun grabbed a charging Bryan Keith and lifted him into position for an air raid crash. He leaped off of the side of the stage sending both crashing through a conveniently-placed pair of tables.

Security came out to try to separate them as Bill and Liona continued to brawl on the stage. Liona then speared Bill off of the other side of the stage through two more tables. Security tried to clean up the mess as Schiavone threw to a video.

(White’s Take: A seemingly random pair of teams, but it’s nice to see some established tag teams in a midcard feud. I do wonder why Big Bill and Bryan Keith enter to the Learning Tree music. Perhaps because people get excited when they realize Jericho isn’t coming out?)

-A video played of Megan Bayne threatening Anna Jay and Harley Cameron is they showed various clips on their previous run-ins. Bayne and Penelope were set fight Anna and Harley in a tag match next week.

[HOUR TWO]

(4) KRIS STATLANDER vs. WILLOW NIGHTINGGALE

As Kris Statlander made her entrance to the ring, Nigel threw to a video chronicling the fractured relationship between Willow and Statlander. Willow entered and the crowd clapped along with her.

The bell rang to start the match six minutes into the second hour. They traded headlocks, and Statlander pulled Willow’s tights to escape. Willow picked Statlander up and slammed her down.

Statlander hit a crossbody and went for the pin, getting a two count. Statlander played to the crowd and then turned into a slap to the face from Willow. The two then traded chops before Willow dropped Statlander with an enziguri.

Willow dragged Statlander from corner to corner, slamming her face into the turnbuckles. Statlander came back with a sunset flip for a two count. Back to their feet, Statlander dropped Willow with a roundhouse and went for another pin, getting another two count.

Willow and Statlander traded leverage pins for a series of two counts. Back on their feet, Statlander connected with a back elbow from the middle rope. Statlander went for the pin but only got two.

Statlander hit the ropes, but Willow hit the adjacent ropes and blasted Statlander with a big pounce that knocked her to ringside. Willow hopped out onto the apron and dove onto Statlander with a cannonball from the apron to ringside.

Willow set up a suplex on the outside, but Statlander reversed it and dropped Willow with a thudding suplex onto the floor. Statlander rolled into the ring to break the count as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Willow hit a German suplex. Statlander got right back up and hit a German suplex of her own. They then hit each other with simultaneous clotheslines, leaving both women down.

The crowd chanted “this is awesome” as Willow cartwheeled out of a whip. Statlander caught willow with a kick, but she came back with a spinebuster. Willow covered but only got a two count.

Willow hit Statlander in the corner with repeated clotheslines. Willow went for a Death Valley Driver, but Statlander fought out of it. Willow went for the Doctor Bomb but Statlander slipped out with a pin attempt. Willow countered it another pin attempt for a quick two count.

Statlander hit a thrust kick to the midsection followed by an axe kick across the back Willow’s beck. Statlander went for the pin, but Willow kicked out at two. Back on their feet, Willow grabbed Statlander out of nowhere and planted her with a Death Valley Driver. Willow went of the pin but only got two.

Willow set Statlander up onto the corner and prepared for a superplex. Willow got her up and delivered the superplex. Statlander got to her feet first but ran right into a lariat from Willow. Willow lowered the straps and went for the Doctor Bomb again, this time she connected, but Statlander rolled to ringside to avoid the pin.

The referee checked on Statlander at ringside. Then Wheeler Yuta walked down the ramp to distract the ref as Marina Shafir snuck in through the crowd from the other side of the ring. Shaffir viciously choked Willow with a chain through the ropes.

Shafir released the hold as Statlander returned to the ring. Statlander apparently didn’t see the interference, so she lifted Willow up and executed the Staturday Night Fever. Statlander went for the pin and got the win.

WINNER: Kris Statlander in 15:00

(White’s Take: These two have had better matches, but this was still a good tv match. The interference continues towards a showdown between Willow and Shafir, but also makes an AEW ref look like an idiot.)

– Statlander celebrated but looked torn as they threw to a video package.

-There was a hype video for Sky Blue’s return in her hometown of Chicago next week on Dynamite.

-Schiavone then threw to a recap of the opening promo between Hangman and Ospreay from Dynamite.

(5) THE CALLIS FAMILY (“The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander & “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita w/Don Callis vs. The DARK ORDER (Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds)

The bell rang about twenty minutes into the second hour. Reynolds held his own briefly with Alexander, until Takeshita grabbed his feet at ringside. Takeshita hit a dropkick on Reynolds on the apron and then Alexander knocked him off the apron with a running low crossbody to the back.

Back in the ring, Reynolds countered out of a Blue Thunder Bomb from Takeshita and got the tag to Evil Uno. Uno hit an ugly hurricanrana on Takeshita and tagged Reynolds back in. Takeshita hit Uno with a clothesline and then connected with the Blue Thunder Bomb on Reynolds.

Alexander came in and lifted Uno up onto his shoulders. Takeshita came from the top rope and caught Uno with a knee, knocking him down and out. Takeshita and Alexander hit a crushing double forearm on Reynolds. Alexander followed it up with his C4 Spike piledriver finisher. Alexander made the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: The Callis Family in 3:00.

(White’s Take: Bonus points for this match going quickly, as it should have. Alexander and Takeshita worked together quite well considering the short amount of time they’ve been together.)

The Callis Family celebrated as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, they showed a video recounting MJF’s saga with the Hurt Syndicate.

(6) “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY vs. DRALISTICO

“Speedball” Mike Bailey made his entrance in karate garb. Dralistico made his entrance as Schiavone recounted Rush’s attack on Kevin Knight on Dynamite. The Bell rang 32 minutes past the hour with the crowd chanting for Bailey.

Dralistico quickly backed Bailey into the corner and punched him down. Dralistico went for a running kick, but Bailey caught his foot. Bailey whipped Dralistico into the ropes, leapfrogged him a few times and dropped him with a roundhouse to the chest.

Dralistico escaped to the ringside where he ducked a kick from Bailey. Bailey came back with a springboard moonsault to the outside that took out Dralistico. Bailey broke the count and then hit Dralistico with some chops on the outside.

Dralistico came back by gouging Bailey’s eyes and then executing a hurricanrana that sent Bailey rolling into the ring stairs. Dralistico hit a kick on Bailey against the stairs and then posed on the apron as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial with Dralistico choking Bailey in the ropes. Dralistico followed up with a hard kick to the legs. He went for another one, but Bailey caught him and came back with some low kicks of his own.

Dralistico and Bailey trade chops and kicks to each other in the corner. They went back and forth with kicks until Bailey hit his never-ending kicks and then nearly took off Dralistico’s head with a cross kick.

Dralistico got back up but went down thanks to some more kicks. Bailey hit a running shooting star press into a pin that earned him a two count. Bailey went for the shooting star knees from the top rope, but Dralistico rolled out of the way. Dralistico rolled Bailey up for a two count. Dralistico dodged a sweep and nailed Bailey with a crucifix bomb. Dralistico then lifted Bailey up for something, but Bailey turned into a Canadian destroyer out of nowhere.

Bailey pumped up the crowd and charged in, but Dralistico caught him with a stiff enziguri. Bailey rolled to the apron, where he crushed Dralistico with the double knees. Back in the ring, Bailey drilled Dralistico with his spin heel kick finishing maneuver. Bailey went for the pin and scored the win.

WINNER: Speedball Mike Bailey in 8:00.

(White’s Take: Speedball has been getting some fun spots in multi man matches as of late, so it was nice to see him go one on one, even if it is with Dralistico. They worked pretty well together and Bailey continued to impress.)

-After the match, Rush’s music started to play. Rush came to the stage and played to the crowd while Speedball smiled in the ring and they went to commercial. [c]

-They returned from break to tell us about their impending tribute to “Mongo” that somehow features Ric Flair for some reason.

(7) DANIEL GARCIA vs. DAX HARWOOD (w/Cash Wheeler & Stokely Hathaway)

Daniel Garcia entered to his music as Schiavone told us about his recent wins. FTR’s music played, bringing out Stokely first with Dax and Cash following closely behind. Dax was revealed to be Garcia’s opponent and the bell rang with about 15 minutes in the show.

The crowd gave Dax the “bald” chant, since he’s heel now. Garcia backed Dax into the corner, where he tapped Dax on his bald head. Dax forced Garcia back into the corner and caught Garcia with a cheap shot when the ref broke it up.

Dax caught Garcia with a series of hard chops to the chest. Garcia fought back with a few of his own, but Dax came back with even more, eventually dropping Garcia in the corner. Garcia took Dax down with a double leg and pummeled him.

Garcia ran into a European uppercut and Dax followed it up with a swinging neckbreaker. Dax dropped repeated knees on Garcia as he rolled to the ropes. Dax set up or an early piledriver but couldn’t get Garcia up. Dax settled for another chop that sent Garcia rolling to ringside.

Dax set up for a piledriver on the outside, but Garcia swept out his legs and catapulted Dax face first into the ringpost. Garcia broke the count and then went back to Dax who was busted open on the outside. Garcia did the truncated version of his dance before hitting a running dropkick on Dax against the barricade. He liked it so much he did it two more times.

Garcia went for the fourth running dropkick, but Cash stepped in between them. Garcia tried for it again once Cash was out of the way, but Dax caught him with a clothesline. Dax threw Garcia back into the ring and retrieved the ring bell.

Dax slid into the ring where the ref wrestled the ring bell away from him. Garcia swept Dax’s legs out and locked in the Dragon Tamer. Stokeley further distracted the referee which allowed Cash Wheeler to break up the submission hold.

Cash celebrated on the barricade and “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard came out of nowhere and attacked Cash as they went to the last break of the night. [c]

They returned to the show with Dax kicking a downed Garica in the middle of the ring. Garcia fired up as Dax pushed his face and the crowd chanted “Danny!” Garcia grabbed Dax by the throat and delivered repeated overhand chops to the chest.

Garcia reversed a whip and landed a clothesline that couldn’t knock Dax down. Garcia hit a second one but still, Dax wouldn’t go down. Garcia went for a third, but Dax caught him with a forearm. Garcia came back and finally hit a clothesline that put Dax on the mat.

Garcia straddled Dax in the corner and delivered the ten count punches to the head. Garcia tried to suplex Dax from the corner, but Dax held onto the turnbuckle pad. The pad came loose as Garcia landed the belly to back suplex. Garcia covered but only got a two count.

Garcia tried another Dragon Tamer, but Dax kicked out of it, send Garcia face first into the unprotected turnbuckle. Dax followed up with a slingshot off of the top rope into a powerbomb. Dax went for the pin, but Garcia kicked out at two.

The crowd chanted “Danny!” as Dax climbed to the top rope. Garcia got to his feet and connected with a chop on Dax. Garcia climbed up delivered a big superplex from the top. Garcia held on, lifted Dax back up an dset him onto another turnbuckle. Garcia climbed right back up and hit a second superplex.

Garcia held on again as the crowd chanted “one more time.” Garcia got Dax back up and placed him onto the turnbuckle a third time. Garcia set up for the third superplex and managed to muscle Dax over into the third consecutive superplex for the damndest three amigos I’ve ever seen.

Garcia covered Dax, but he got his foot onto the ropes to break the count. The crowd chanted “this is awesome” as both men struggled to their feet. Garcia fired up and hit a bunch of forearms sending Dax to ringside.

Dax retreated over the barricade and Garcia chased him through the crowd. They fought over to the commentary desk area. Dax knocked Nigel’s headset off and then begged Nigel to hit him. Nigel resisted and put headset back on, clarifying that he’s retired, like Dax’s hair.

Dax shoved Nigel and then followed Garia to ringside. Garcia set up for a piledriver in the ring. Stokely got on the apron and distracted Garcia. Dax set up for a piledriver and Nigel charged into the ring. Nigel hit a headbutt and European uppercut on Dax causing the DQ (no ring bell rang, but Schiavone said they threw the match out).

WINNER: Presumably Dax by DQ in 22:00

(White’s Take: Taking notes from WWE, they decided it was cool to have the main event end in a disqualification. It was confusing that the bell didn’t ring, but then I remembered that Dax had taken the ring bell earlier, so that makes as much sense as possible. Other than bad finish, it was a pretty good match. Looks like we/re moving towards Nigel teaming with Garcia against FTR. Getting the announcers into matches, they’re really stealing from WWE now. Not to mention the prosthetic leg spot.)

-Menard, Garcia, and Nigel stood tall in the ring as FTR and Stokely retreated and the show went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was one of the better episodes of Collisions recently. The crowd was up for the majority of the night and most of the in ring action was good (as one would expect from a typical episode of Collision). Mostly it just had a really nice flow, matches didn’t outsay their welcome, some nice promos, nothing too irritating or eyerolling, and a sustained energy and momentum that pushed through for an easy and enjoyable two hours of wrestling on a Thursday night.

