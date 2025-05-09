WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (5/9): Keller’s report on Knight & Priest vs. Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa, Jade Cargill vs. NIa Jax for WWE Women’s Title no. 1 contendership, John Cena appears

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

MAY 9, 2025

DAYTON, OHIO AT NUTTER CENTER

AIRED ON LIVE ON USA NETWORK AND LIVE ON NETFLIX INTERNATIONALLY

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 9,879 tickets were distributed so far; it was set up for 10,197. The arena has a capacity of 11,200 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller will be joined by PWTorch’s Tej Narayanan to review WWE Smackdown LIVE on YouTube. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Smackdown. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

VIP MEMBER EXCLUSIVE VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/4evtmgc2qd

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE SMACKDOWN TONIGHT: CLICK HERE

[HOUR ONE]

Advertised Matches & Appearances

L.A. Knight & Damian Priest vs. Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa

Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax – WWE Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender match

John Cena to appear