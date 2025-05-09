VIP PODCAST 5/9 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (4-29-2007): WWE Backlash Roundtable including Cena vs. Edge. vs. Orton vs. Michaels, Undertaker vs. Batista, McMahons & Umaga vs. Lashley (42 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault, PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill, Bruce Mitchell, and James Caldwell discussed the WWE Backlash pay-per-view event. The show included John Cena vs. Edge vs. Randy Orton vs. Shawn Michaels, Undertaker vs. Batista, Vince McMahon & Shane McMahon & Umaga vs. Bobby Lashley for the ECW Title, Melina vs. Mickie James, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts.

