AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/7): Amin’s report on Hangman-Ospreay exchange, Okada vs. Knight, Samoa Joe vs. Claudio, Ricochet & Bucks vs. Strickland & Speedball & Briscoe, MJF-Hurt Syndicate

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

MAY 7, 2025

DETROIT, MICH. AT MASONIC TEMPLE THEATRE

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

REPORT BY AMIN AJANI, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported this week that 2,555 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,061. The arena has a capacity of 4,650 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

—AEW Dynamite opened with a new theme song “You Wanted War!” by Sum 41. There was a big firework display. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone were on commentary.

—“Hangman” Adam Page made his way to the ring receiving a big reaction. He said he doesn’t understand why people still cheer for him after everything he’s done. The crowd chanted “Cowboy S*it!” He said it does make a difference. He said the past two years for him have been a special hell. He said wanted revenge and justice after what happened to his family. He said he took another man’s hope, dreams and almost killed him. He thought he would feel closure and joy after standing on the ramp after the cage match. He said he felt nothing. He said he couldn’t go back into the cage and get closure. The crowd chanted “tell us why?” He said he doesn’t know why. This got light boos. He used that anger on everyone who stood in his way. He said it tore down everyone around him. He said he had to make a decision.

He looked into the camera and addressed “Swerve” Strickland. The crowd chanted “Whose House/Swerve’s House!” He said he will never forget what Swerve did to him. He said he probably would never forgive Swerve. He said for now he would have to put it behind him. The crowd cheered. He made the decision to enter the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. He brought up beating Josh Alexander and Kyle Fletcher. He said at Double or Nothing he will wrestle who people say is the best wrestler in the world, Will Ospreay.

Will Ospreay came out to a big reaction. Ospreay apologized to Hangman for interrupting his therapy session. That was a nice line. He said this was the first time they’ve spoken to each other despite being in different promotions together. He said it was a pleasure to meet Hangman. He said he understands what this match means to Hangman. He said one of his favourite momentums when Hangman showed The Dark Order leadership. He spoke about Hangman’s journey to being a cowboy to winning the AEW World Title. He said everyone changed for Hangman after he lost the belt. He said he saw Hangman smile after a long time when he beat Fletcher. He said he’s got a problem with Hangman trying to be the main character. He said he wasn’t losing at Double or Nothing. He brought up Hangman tearing this place apart, going after Christopher Daniels, Jeff Jarrett and Swerve. He said he’s been doing Hangman’s job. He said he shows everybody in the ring where the best wrestle. He said Hangman’s smile doesn’t mean Cowboy S*it to him. He said this wasn’t about Hangman’s redemption. He said this was about his assertion. Hangman and Ospreay went face-to-face.

The crowd booed as The Don Callis Family came out. The crowd booed as Callis spoke. Callis said the stupidest day was when Ospreay left the Don Callis Family. He said Hagman was a mentally unstable sociopath who put his mentor in the retirement home. Hangman charged. Ospreay grabbed hold of Hangman’s jacket and moved him back. Ospreay said he was done hearing Callis talk. He challenged Callis to bring two people to the ring. Hangman moved Ospreay’s arm away from him. Callis noticed the friction between Hangman and Ospreay inside the ring. He said he will put two men inside the ring if Hangman doesn’t have a mental breakdown before next week. Hangman and Ospreay stared at each other.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was the first time in the past two weeks where AEW decided to finally open the show with something meaningful that’s leading to a PPV match instead of having a party match which just caters to the AEW sickos. The character arch of Hangman has been one of the best things in AEW. Ospreay was great as well, showing great fire in his promo delivery. Hangman and Ospreay both beat members of Don Callis Family to reach the finals of the Owen Hart Tournament. I can see why they want to do a tag match against The Don Callis Family. One week with Hangman and Ospreay as tag partners is fine. Don’t keep repeating the same leading into the Double or Nothing PPV.)

—Excalibur hyped the AEW Dynamite card on the show. Stokely Hathaway made his way to the commentary team along with FTR. Hathaway asked Tony Schiavone if he or Nigel McGuinness have an issue with FTR? He said they issued Schiavone an apology. He said Schiavone keeps saying something negative about him and FTR. He said Schiavone referred to him as a snake in the grass. He went to call Schiavone a piece of s*it. Schiavone stood up and stopped Hathaway from speaking. The crowd chanted for “Tony!” Hathaway shoved Schiavone back on his chair. FTR stood in Schiavone’s way as he got up. Cash Wheeler said this wasn’t Schiavone. He said Daniel Garcia gave him no choice. He said on Collision this was going to hurt them more emotionally. Dax Harwood said they will see McGuinness on Collision.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This FTR heel turn has certainly freshened their characters and it’s showing on TV. The bigger question is where is this all leading with FTR going after Schiavone. This is giving off vibes like how Pat McAfee is going to wrestle on the Backlash PLE. The mention of McGuinness is making you wonder if he’s going to have a match as well.)

—Anna Jay and Harley Cameron were backstage. Harley told Anna that she goes into battle and comes out on top. Jay asked Harley if she’s got her fat ass again tonight? Harley said with both hands. Harley said she’s got the T and Anna’s got the A. She said tenacity and aggression. Jay said tits and ass. Harley said that too. Jay asked the opponents who wants to get choked out? Harley said that was the closing line. Harley carried Jay on her back as they left.

(1) “TIMELESS” TONI STORM vs. THUNDER ROSA vs. ANNA JAY vs. PENELOPE FORD — AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match.

Ford and Jay began exchanging strikes. Rosa caught Storm with a head scissors. Rosa rocked Storm with a running dropkick against the ropes for two. Rosa rolled up Ford for two. Ford responded by catching Rosa with a running dropkick against the ropes. Jay made the save. Jay caught Ford with a neck breaker against the ropes. Storm made the save. Storm delivered a Fisherman’s Suplex to Jay. Ford delivered a low-blow to Storm for the save. Ford hit a Moonsault onto Storm and Jay to the floor. Rosa delivered a flying corkscrew splash onto everyone to the floor. [c]

Storm launched Ford with a German Suplex. Ford rocked Storm with a running boot. Rosa planted Jay with a DDT on the floor. Ford hit a flying Moonsault onto everyone to the floor. Jay rocked Ford with a spin kick in the corner. Storm rocked Ford and Jay with a running hip attack. Rosa leaped off Storm’s back hitting a dropkick on Ford. Megan Bayne made her way ringside. Bayne took out both Storm and Rosa. Jay rocked both Bayne and Ford with strikes. The numbers gain got to Jay. Bayne gave Jay a Sit-Out PowerBomb. Harley Cameron came out with a pipe in hand. Harley attacked Bayne with a pipe. Ford placed Jay in an Indian Death Lock. Storm gave Ford a low-blow. Storm placed Ford in the Chicken Wing for the submission win.

WINNER: “Timeless” Toni Storm in 10:55.

—Ford and Storm looked at each other after the match. They shared a hug.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This episode of Dynamite was going along well until the finish of this match. I’m glad the women got the chance to be the opening match on the show. The match itself was fun to watch. Ford is the one who stood in the match as she’s coming along well. My problem is having another lame eliminator match on the show. This time with three other challengers. What is the actual point of having these lame eliminators if the champion is just going to win in the end. The finish made you feel the match was just time filler on a show. That’s a shame.)

—The Hurt Syndicate made their way next to the ring. The crowd chanted “We Hurt People!” Action Andretti and Lio Rush were shown in the crowd. MVP said this was an official announcement from the Hurt Syndicate. He gave introductions for Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. He wanted to know where the best tag teams are to challenge the Hurt Syndicate. He asked who was going to hurt them.

Darius and Dante Martin came out. Darius said Top Flight have been down on their luck lately. He said they see this challenge as an opportunity. He said Cru are afraid of stepping up. He said they’ve been hurt before but still step up. Dante said they are the underdog. He said they can hold their own against championship caliber teams. He said they can do it again. Darius asked the crowd if they wanted to see a miracle?

MJF ran down, attacking both Dante and Darius. MJF had his fist taped up. MJF chants from the crowd. MJF launched Darius into the ring post. Dante was busted open. MJF bit Darius on his face. MJF gave Dante an Apron PowerBomb. MJF entered the ring. MVP handed MJF the mic. MJF told Lashley “I Hurt People!” Lashley took the mic saying he will give his answer next week. The crowd booed. MJF’s music played. The crowd chanted MJF’s name.

(Amin’s Thoughts: You can see AEW has a big tag team division problem. Apart from FTR who just recently turned heel and possibly the Young Bucks, there aren’t any credible tag teams to challenge Hurt Syndicate. This didn’t make the tag division look good. Dante and Darius Martin were just placed to get beat down by MJF. With that said, this storyline with MJF and Hurt Syndicate has been the best thing going on AEW TV. The crowds at the show are getting more behind MJF. I think Cedric Alexander’s no-compete clause expires before next week’s show. We actually might be getting a new member of Hurt Syndicate next week.)

—Excalibur gave a snotty introduction as he threw to The Elite backstage. Nick Jackson told Excalibur to give a better introduction to the founding fathers. Matt Jackson said tonight is a good night for The Elite. Kazuchika Okada called Kevin Knight a B*tch before walking off. Ricochet walked in. Matthew noted this was Ricochet’s idea to team up. Ricochet brought up beating Swerve twice. He said he knows how to beat Swerve. He told The Bucks to follow his lead and they will be fine. Ricochet left after laughing. Matthew and Nicholas went to enter their room. “The Death Riders” Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir were waiting. Shafir closed the door.

—ROH World TV Champion Nick Wayne came out. Wayne was immediately interrupted by Christian Cage and the rest of The Patriarchy. [c]

—Rhino was introduced as the mystery opponent. Rhino got a nice reaction from the crowd.

(2) NICK WAYNE (w/The Patriarchy) vs. RHINO — ROH World TV Title Match

Rhino overpowered Wayne to start the match. Wayne responded by catching Rhino with a missile dropkick. Wayne went for a standing Moonsault but Rhino moved. Rhino made a comeback planting Wayne with a belly-to-belly suplex. Kip Sabian distracted the referee. Rhino caught Wayne with a SpinnBuster for two. Wayne moved as Rhino charged into the turnbuckle. Wayne hit the Killswitch for the 1-2-3 win.

WINNER: Nick Wayne retained the ROH World TV Title in 3:20.

—Christian grabbed the ROH TV Title from the referee. Wayne told Christian to give the title back. Christian went to wrap the title around Wayne’s waist. Christian changed his mind. Wayne asked for the title back. Christian dropped the title and left the ring. Kip Sabian left with Wayne. Mother Wayne gave Nick a hug.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a fine match to give Wayne a win over the Rhino who’s well known to fans. The post-match stuff was fine building towards a Christian and Wayne match. Wayne is taking part in the Best of Super Juniors so the match isn’t going to happen anytime soon.)

—Highlights shown of Sammy Guevara winning $100,000 in a Fatal-4-Way Match on Collision.

—Rush delivered a backstage promo calling out Kevin Knight.

—The babyface team of Mark Briscoe made his entrance first for the next match. Mike Bailey came out next. “Swerve” Strickland came out with Prince Nana to a big reaction. Ricochet came out first for the heel side. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson followed to a firework display.

[HOUR TWO]

(3) “SWERVE” STRICKLAND (w/Prince Nana), MARK BRISCOE & MIKE BAILEY vs. THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) & RICOCHET

Swerve started stomping away at Ricochet in the corner. Swerve nailed Ricochet with a running boot. Bailey leaped off Swerve’s shoulder hitting a flying head scissors. Briscoe connected with a sliding lariat on Ricochet for two. Matthew grabbed hold onto Bailey’s leg. The Bucks and Ricochet hit stereo dives onto the babyface who no-sold it. The babyface delivered stereo dives onto The Bucks and Ricochet to the floor. [c]

Briscoe caught Ricochet with a leaping enzuigiri returning from break. Bailey rocked Matthew with combination kicks. Bailey hit a standing Moonsault on Matthew for two. Bailey delivered flying head scissors to Nicholas onto Matthew to the floor. Bailey caught Matthew flying with an overhead slam. Ricochet made the save. The action broke down with everyone hitting big moves. Swerve nailed Ricochet with a House Call Kick. Nicholas delivered a Canadian Destroyer to Swerve. Swerve no-sold hitting Nicholas with House Call Kick. This was a fun series with everyone.

Swerve ran wild on both Young Bucks. Swerve gave both Bucks a double suplex. Swerve caught Ricochet flying with a powerslam. Briscoe hit a rolling Death Valley Driver on Matthew. Briscoe hit a Froggy Bow on Matthew. Nicholas made the save. Swerve went for Swerve Stomp. Briscoe and Bailey hit dives to the floor. Matthew caught Swerve with an inside cradle for the clean 1-2-3 win.

WINNER: Ricochet, Matthew & Nicholas Jackson in 14:15

—Swerve’s reaction after getting pinned told a good story. The Bucks celebrated with Ricochet outside the ring.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a fun action packed party match with everyone hitting big moves. I actually liked the finish with Matthew catching Swerve with a wrestling hold for the win after all the big moves in the match. I didn’t mind Swerve taking the pin; it actually makes the matches feel less predictable when this happens from time to time but not often. They are telling a story with Swerve letting his anger get the best of him which cost him the match.)

—Renee Paquette interviewed Will Ospreay backstage. MJF appeared. Ospreay asked MJF what he wanted? MJF wanted Ospreay to win the Owen Hart Tournament. He called Ospreay slow and wanted to explain the thought process. He wanted Ospreay to win the AEW World Title at Texas. He said taking the title from Ospreay when they wrestle next would be as easy as stealing candy from a little British baby. Ospreay wondered why MJF didn’t enter the Owen Hart Tournament if it was that easy. He said maybe it was because of fear he would drop MJF on his head again. MJF said Ospreay is the reason they put direction on shampoo bottles. He wanted to wrestle Ospreay again. He said Ospreay will find out he’s not on the level of the Devil. Ospreay pulled MJF back. He said he’s on another level. MJF left. [c]

—Renee had a sit-down interview with Jamie Hayter. Hayter said this means more to her than Mercedes Mone. She brought up Mercedes speaking about Scooby-Doo characters. She won’t let Owen Hart’s legacy be represented by Mercedes. She wants to know who the real Mercedes is, the human behind the hype. Renee brought up Mercedes accomplishments. Hayter said she felt insulted when Renee brought up how Mercedes sees herself in Hayter. She said she doesn’t have Mercedes resume, accolades and star power. She has integrity, grit, truth and reason to hurt her. She said this is about showing Mercedes that she’s not untouchable. Renee brought up Hayter’s past back injury. Hayter didn’t want to speak about it and said it was fine. Mercedes appeared pulling Hayter’s hair from behind. A brawl broke out into the arena. Hayter went for the Hayter-Rade. Mercedes went to the back. Mercedes attacked Hayter from behind. Mercedes placed Hayter in the Statement Maker. Hayter screamed in pain. Mercedes music played.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Good promo delivery work from Hayter as she sounded confident. I liked Hayter cutting Renee as she brought up her past back injury. Hayter sounded both defiant and was also leaning heel. I liked the brawl and angle with Mercedes. They are telling a story with Hayter now having to overcome the back injury to beat Mercedes in the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Finals.)

—Alicia Atout interviewed Willow Nightingale backstage. Willow brought up her issues with Death Riders. She said she’s glad lots of people want to put their hands on Death Riders. She wanted to be first. She held out her fist. Kris Statlander appeared pulling her back. Statlander said she wants to talk to Willow on camera for everyone to see. Willow said there’s nothing else to be said. She brought up how Statlander is upset she didn’t win the Owen Hart Tournament. She said she didn’t win the Owen Hart Tournament because of Statlander. She said the conversation is over. Statlander left. Willow brought Statlander back. She said a lot of Sickos would like it if they meet tomorrow on Collision inside the ring. They shook hands.

—Kazuchika Okada made his entrance to a good reaction. Kevin Knight was jumped from behind by Rush and Dralistico as he made his entrance.. Mike Bailey came out to make the save. Aubrey Edwards asked Knight if he still wanted to compete in the match. Knight made his way back into the ring.

(4) KAZUCHIKA OKADA vs. KEVIN KNIGHT — AEW Continental Classic Eliminator Match

Okada planted Knight with a DDT for two. Okada planted Knight with a huge flapjack for two. Okada hit a dropkick sending Knight outside the ring. [c]

Knight rocked Okada with stomps returning from break. Knight hit a Sky High for two. Knight connected with a leaping Hurricanrana. Knight hit a standing reverse splash for two. Okada caught Knight with an Air Raid Crash neck breaker. Okada hit his signature elbow drop. Okada gave the crowd the finger as his new Rainmaker pose. Okada went for a Rainmaker. Knight caught Okada with several pinning combinations for near falls. Knight caught Okada with a backflip kick. Okada got his knees up on a UFO splash. Knight caught Okada with a dropkick. Okada caught Knight with a dropkick on a springboard. Okada hit a Rainmaker for the 1-2-3 win.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada in 9:35

—Okada nailed Knight with a pair of Rainmakers. Okada went for a third Rainmaker. Mike Bailey ran down to make the save. Okada left the ring.

(Amin’s Thoughts: The idea here seemed to be wanting to have Knight look like a fighting babyface wanting to still do the match after getting jumped by Rush and Dralistico in a pre-match attack. The match itself was fine. The champion Okada won another eliminator match. Why do these eliminator matches keep happening on the shows? The post-match angle with Bailey making the save kinda irritated me. This just feels like a lazy way to get Okada on the Double or Nothing PPV if that’s the direction they are going with Bailey getting the match.)

—The Don Callis Family was backstage. Callis was furious over The Outrunners challenge to The Don Callis Family. He told The Outrunners to find two more partners so they can take on Don Callis Family in an 8-Man Tag.

—Excalibur hyped the Collision matches for the Thursday special. Excalibur hyped next week’s Dynamite Beach Break matches. [c]

—The Hurt Syndicate was walking backstage with someone. Alicia Atout asked Bobby Lashley if he can give an update now about MJF’s thumbs up. Someone whispered something into Lashley’s ear. Lashley said he can’t speak from advice of his legal counsel. MVP said that was Harrison Landau… He said when he speaks they listen. They left. Taz on commentary said “looks little shady”.

—Claudio Castagnoli made his entrance from the crowd to boos. Samoa Joe got a big reaction from the crowd.

(5) CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI vs. SAMOA JOE

Joe backed Claudio in the corner. The referee held Joe back. Claudio took advantage, rocking Joe with strikes. Joe moved as Claudio charged into the turnbuckle. Joe went for a Coquina Clutch but Claudio grabbed hold onto the ropes. Joe ran Claudio into the barricade. Joe planted Claudio with a uranage on the floor. Joe went for a Muscle Buster but Claudio yanked his eyes. Claudio took control pulling on Joe’s arm against the ropes. [c]

Claudio had Joe in a sleeper returning from break. Joe battled back catching Claudio with a snap powerslam for two. Joe made a comeback nailing Claudio with a running boot. Joe hit a back senton for two. Claudio poked Joe in the eye. Claudio hit a running clothesline for two. Claudio hit a springboard uppercut. Claudio went for a Giant Swing. Joe countered by applying a Coquina Clutch for the submission win.

WINNER: Samoa Joe in 10:40

—Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir came out after the match. Powerhouse Hobbs ran down with a chair to make the save. Moxley watched from the crowd. Hobbs whacked Claudio with a chair. Moxley kept watching on. Joe dropped Claudio onto a chair. Joe posed holding the chair. The show ended.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a fine tune-up main event match to give Joe a win over Claudio before facing Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title. Moxley’s facial reaction was good, showing a look of concern before facing Joe to build up the Steel Cage Match.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: There was some good wrestling on the show. We get good wrestling on the show every week. Here’s my big takeaway from this show. We are less than two-and-half weeks away from the Double or Nothing PPV. They’ve so far only announced two matches which are the Owen Hart Tournament Finals. That’s all you needed to know about how productive this show actually was. This was an average episode of Dynamite at best.