WWE NXT Ratings Report (5/8): Total viewership and key demo data, comparisons to past three years, updated 7-day delayed view totals

WWE NXT Ratings Report (5/6):

Last night’s (5/6) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 652,000 viewers, compared to 585,000 the prior week and the 683,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 676,000.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 659,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 621,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 601,000. The ten-week rolling average was 585,000.

Three years ago this week, NXT drew 661,000. The ten-week rolling average was 609,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.14 rating, compared to 0.11 and 0.23 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.16.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.19 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.18.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.17 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.15.

Three years ago, it drew a 0.13 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.14.

7-DAY TOTALS

Including the full 7-day viewership, the Apr. 22 episode tallied 758,000, up from 683 same-night viewership.

The 7-day viewership this year through 16 weeks is 807,000. Last year through 16 weeks, it was 730,000. Two years ago through 16 weeks, it was 676,000.

The announced matches and segments were…

Joe Hendry & Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. DarkState (Cutler James & Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin & Saquon Shugars)

Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan

Giulia vs. Jordynne Grace – NXT Women’s Championship Number One Contenders match

25-Man Battle Royal – NXT Championship Number One Contenders match

