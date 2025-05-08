News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & LeClair: Hangman-Ospreay segment, Joe vs. Claudio, MJF-Hurt Syndicate, plus on-site report (118 min.)

May 8, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair to discuss the May 7 edition of AEW Dynamite including a stellar opening promo from “Hangman” Page with Will Ospreay joining in. Also, the Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli main event with perhaps a hint of a future Death Rider break-up, MJF beats people up so Bobby Lashley will give him his answer next week, and more including an on-site report from PWTorch’s Gregg Kanner.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025