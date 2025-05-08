FREE PODCAST 5/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & LeClair: Hangman-Ospreay segment, Joe vs. Claudio, MJF-Hurt Syndicate, plus on-site report (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair to discuss the May 7 edition of AEW Dynamite including a stellar opening promo from “Hangman” Page with Will Ospreay joining in. Also, the Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli main event with perhaps a hint of a future Death Rider break-up, MJF beats people up so Bobby Lashley will give him his answer next week, and more including an on-site report from PWTorch’s Gregg Kanner.
