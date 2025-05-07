VIP PODCAST 5/7 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: MJF tries to impress Lashley, Hangman explains his journey, Joe vs. Claudio in main event, more (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 7 edition of AEW Dynamite including Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli in the main event, a big Hangman Page-Will Ospreay opening segment, a big eight-man tag match, Kazuchika Okada vs. Kevin Knight, the latest with MJF and The Hurt Syndicate, Nick Wayne vs. Rhino, and more.

