FREE PODCAST 5/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Action Wrestling 7th Anniversary including Bosby vs. Krule, Manders vs. Bengston, more (72 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland return to one of their favorite promotions for Action Wrestling’s Seventh Anniversary Show, a very newsworthy edition with a main event of up-and-coming heel champ Tim Bosby defending his title against Krule, Manders and Darian Bengston have a classic match for the WXW title, the Good Hand implodes, New South Wrestling invades, and a ton more in just a little over two hours. For VIP, it’s one last glance back at WrestleMania week as we head to the old standby Bloodsport for another classic encounter between Zack Sabre Jr. and Jonathan Gresham in the environment they were born to wrestle in, plus Nattie Neidhart steps outside the WWE to go one on one with Miyu Yamishita.

