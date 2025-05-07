VIP AUDIO 5/7 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Full review of Golden Week in Japan – NJPW Wrestling Dontaku, Dragongate “Dead or Alive,” NOAH in Sumo Hall, and AJPW’s Champion Carnival (83 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L gives you the full rundown of Golden Week in Japan with major shows across the board. Some of the topics on deck include the variety and quality provided by New Japan’s Wrestling Dontaku, the rise of Ozawa in Pro Wrestling Noah, Dragongate’s annual mask/hair cage match, and the Champion Carnival’s swing into Korakuen Hall. Alan runs down the matches that over-delivered, under-delivered, and the ones which “were who we thought they were!” Plus a classic Golden Week recommendation from the vault! Check it out.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO