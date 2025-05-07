FREE PODCAST 5/7 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller with Sam Roberts discuss the wild Money in the Bank format at corporate headquarters during COVID (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we flash back five years (5-5-2020) to a special edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with Sam Roberts from the Not Sam Wrestling Podcast and WWE’s Kickoff shows with a discussion focused on Sunday’s WWE Money in the Bank PPV. They look at each competitor in every match and the pros and cons of each of them winning, the likelihood of various outcomes, cases for dark horse candidates, and why some obvious outcomes might not be so obvious including Men’s MITB, Women’s MITB, Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt, and the rest. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow just for members, they discuss the wild format at WWE headquarters and the range of possibilities (good and bad) for setting.

