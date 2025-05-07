AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/7): Keller’s report on Okada vs. Knight, Samoa Joe vs. Claudio, Ricochet & Bucks vs. Strickland & Speedball & Briscoe, plus Toni Storm, Hayter, Hangman, Ospreay

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

MAY 7, 2025

DETROIT, MICH. AT MASONIC TEMPLE THEATRE

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported this week that 2,555 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,061. The arena has a capacity of 4,650 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-A new opening theme for Dynamite aired.

-They cut to the venue which was built in 1926 and had that vintage vibe to it for sure. Excalibur introduced the show.

-“Hangman” Adam Page made his entrance. The announcers talked about Hangman vs. Will Ospreay in the Owen Tournament Final. He entered the ring and said after all he’s done, he doesn’t understand that even one of them would cheer him. Fans cheered louder and the chanted, “Cowboy Shit!” He said it makes a difference and thanked them. He said the last two years for him have been a special hell. He said after what happened to him and his family, he sought justice and he found it. He said he took from another man his only hopes and dreams “and I nearly killed him.” He said after the cage match he stood at the top of the rap and felt he would experience some joy and closure on that awful chapter of his life, but he felt nothing. He said he felt if he got back in the ring and finished the job, he would, but he couldn’t do it. He said he doesn’t know why.

He said he took that anger and bottled it up and unleashed it on anyone who got in his way. He hoped it would give him a sense of catharsis, but instead it tore down everyone around him. He said therefore he had to make a decision. “Swerve Strickland,” he said. Fans chanted, “Whose house? Swerve’s house!” Hangman said he will never forget or forgive what he did to him, but he will have to put it behind him. He said when he made that decision, he decided to enter the Owen Tournament. He said he beat Josh Alexander and Kyle Fletcher in the first two rounds.

He said now he will face someone who everyone says it “the best wrestler in the world, Will Ospreay.” Ospreay’s music played and he made his entrance. He entered the ring and said, “Sorry for interrupting your therapy session, bruv.” He said they’ve been in so many of the same wrestling promotions, but this is the first time they’ve ever spoken. He said, “It’s a pleasure to meet the Hangman.” He said he can see he’s been going through a lot. He said they’ve all seen his journey and he knows what this tournament final means to him.

Ospreay said one of his favorite moments was when he took the misfits known as The Dark Order and he showed then leadership and what it takes to be a cowboy. He said he rode that support and became the AEW World Champion. He said it was perfect. But then everything changed when he lost it. He said after he beat Fletcher last week, they saw something they hadn’t seen in a long time. “You smiled again,” he said. “We haven’t seen that look in your eyes in a very long time, Cowboy.” He said they all want to see him beat his demons and reclaim his spot on top, but he has a problem with that. Ospreay said he has a problem with that, though.

He said when he was trying to find himself, he was tearing others apart. He listed Christopher Daniels, Jeff Jarrett, and “one of my best friends, Swerve.” He said he’s been doing all of his jobs. He said he, not Hangman, have been doing the meet and greets and doing media interviews and taking photos with fans. He said when the bell rings, he’s been showing everyone “this is where the best wrestle.” Fans cheered. He got more and more intense as he said now that he’s found himself and is smiling again, he thinks he can take his spot back, “but that don’t mean Cowboy Shit to me, bruv.” He paced and said it’s too little, too late for Hangman. “This isn’t about your redemption, this is about my ascension!” Hangman got in Ospreay’s face and they jawed at each other.

Don Callis walked out with his crew including Lance Archer, Konosuke Takeshita, Trent Beretta, Josh Alexander. He told Ospreay that Hangman is a violent, unstable sociopath who put his beloved mentor into the retirement home. Ospreay held Hangman back and told him to bring any of his two guys to the ring and he and Hangman will face them. Fans chanted, “F— Don Callis!” Hangman pulled Ospreay’s arm off of him. Callis said those two can’t get through a segment without wanting to kill each other, so this is the first good idea he’s ever had. He said they will face them next week if Hangman doesn’t have a mental breakdown before then. Hangman and Ospreay continued having intense words with one another.

(Keller’s Analysis: Tremendous segment. They were both effective in their messages as babyfaces, standing up for themselves and building their match next week. I really liked Hangman marching through his journey and framing it in the context of where he is today. Ospreay acknowledged that, but had an edge to him as he tried to hold Hangman accountable and also make it clear he’s not stepping aside for him. The set-up for next week’s tag match was solid, too.)

-They went to the announcers at ringside who discussed the segment and hyped next week’s Beach Break episode of Dynamite and Double or Nothing and upcoming matches on this episode.

Stokely Hathaway walked up to Tony Schiavone with FTR. He confronted Schiavone over referring to him as “a snake in the grass” last week. He called Schiavone “a decrepit, pale pasty piece of shit.” Schiavone stood up and said, “Please, we’re trying to do a show here.” Hathaway shoved him back into his chair. Schiavone stood up again. Cash told Schiavone to cool down. Cash said Daniel Garcia turned his back on them. He said his dad told him that sometimes he has to learn lessons the hard way. He said tomorrow night on Collision, “Danny, this is going to hurt you a hell of a lot more than it’s going to hurt us – emotionally.” Dax told Schiavone to tell Nigel McGuinness they’ll see him tomorrow night. He said, “Top guys, out.” Then he threw down the mic.

-Excalibur clarified that Garcia challenged either Dax or Cash to face him one-on-one tomorrow night.

-Harley Cameron was giving Anna Jay a pep talk for her match. [c]

-Toni Storm made her entrance.

(1) “TIMELESS” TONI STORM vs. THUNDER ROSA vs. PENELOPE FORD vs. ANNA JAY – AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator match

They cut to a double-box break after Thunder Rosa leaped off the top rope onto all three opponents below waiting for her to land on them. [c/db]

Megan Bayne entered the ring after the break and attacked Ford and Storm. The ref told her to get out of the ring. Anna entered and attacked her. Ford hit Anna from behind. Bayne then gave Annaa sitout powerbomb. Cameron entered the ring and clotheslined Bayne out of the ring. Bayne and Cameron fought at ringside. Cameron bashed Bayne with a pipe. Bayne retreated. Back in the ring, Ford applied an Indian Death Lock on Cameron. Toni attacked Ford and applied a TCM Chicken Wing for the win.

WINNER: Storm in 11:00.

-Excalibur hyped Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli as the main event of the show. [c]

-The Hurt Syndicate walked to the ring. Taz said they need to admit MJF into the group. “I think he helps them,” he said. Schiavone said MJF is out to have them help him ascend to the AEW World Title. Taz said it’d be collaborative. MVP said they had an official announcement. He asked who was going to step up to try to take the tag team titles from them. “We like to hurt people, but who’s going to hurt us?” he said. He asked if anyone has what it takes. Top Flight walked out to their music.

Darius Martin said they’ve been down on their luck lately, so they can’t sit back and not step up. He said when they get knocked down, they get up every single time. He said they are a team that just won’t die. He said they can try their best. Dante said no one has their money on them, but they have proven they can get in the ring with championship teams and hold their own. Darius said, “Hey, Motor City, do y’all want to see a miracle?” MJF then attacked them from behind. Excalibur said this was MJF responding to Bobby Lashley challenging him to hurt someone to impress him. MJF beat up Dante and Darius at ringside as MVP, Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin watched. MJF powerbombed Darium hard onto the edge of the ring apron.

MJF entered the ring and got in Lashley’s face. He then yelled, “I hurt people!” Fans cheered. Lashley stared at him blankly, then took the mic from him. MVP shrugged his shoulders as he looked at Lashley. Lashley broke into a smile and said, “I’ll have an answer for you next week.” Some booing. MJF’s music played and he left the ring.

