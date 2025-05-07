News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1921 (May 7, 2025): Rock’s explanation for not being at WrestleMania, Parks on WWE Title scene and Evolve, Keller’s TV Reports, Newswire

May 7, 2025

PWTorch Newsletter #1921

Cover-dated May 7, 2025

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features a Newswire story on The Rock’s explanation for not being at WrestleMania and how it seemly shifts the narrative from his previous statements… David Miller’s NXT Stand & Deliver report… Keller’s TV Reports on Dynamite, Smackdown, and Raw… Torch Newswire… Double-dose of Greg Parks columns. The first is his review of Evolve so far and then his look at the WWE Championship landscape and whether a title will change hands before Summerslam…

