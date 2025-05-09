WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (5/9): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Backlash go-home show, including Priest & Knight vs. Fatu & Solo, Cargill vs. Jax, Black vs. Hayes, plus Cena appears

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

MAY 9, 2025

DAYTON, OHIO AT NUTTER CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 9,878 were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set up for 10,119. The arena has a capacity of 10,400 when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– Damian Priest was shown backstage at the Nutter Center. He was already enroute to the ring for the opening match of the evening. Byron Saxton caught up to him and asked him about his Fatal Four-way match for the United States Championship at Backlash tomorrow. Priest started to answer but was interrupted by L.A. Knight. Knight wished him luck, but told Priest that no one will get in the way of him regaining his United States title. They talked about tonight’s tag team match and made a deal to have each other’s back tonight. Knight called for his music.

Knight entered for the match first. Priest was up next entered to a decent ovation.

They cut to Jade Cargill outside walking to the arena. She spotted a WWE production truck with Naomi’s face on it, so she threw a bottle of water at it. Nia Jax was shown arriving via elevator as Joe Tessitore plugged Jax’s match vs Cargill tonight to determine the #1 contender for the WWE Women’s Championship.

United States Champion Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa made their entrance to Fatu’s music.

(1) L.A. KNIGHT & DAMIAN PRIEST vs. JACOB FATU & SOLO SIKOA

Knight and Priest couldn’t decide who would start the match. Solo attacked them both from behind as the bell rang. Solo pelted Priest with punches and attempted a Samoan Drop. Priest fought out of it and hit Solo with a leaping elbow in the corner, followed by a big clothesline. Priest launched into a cross-body from the Old School position. Solo retreated to the outside. Priest followed him out and hit him with a clothesline off the ring steps. Priest got in Fatu’s face, but Knight slid out of the ring and kicked Fatu the ground. Priest told Knight he didn’t need his help as they went to a picture-in-picture break [c]

Solo was in control of Priest in the middle of the ring. A replay was shown from the break where Fatu laid out Priest on the floor, which was how Solo took control. Priest tried to tag out, but Knight had been knocked to the floor by Solo. Solo attacked Priest from behind in the corner, then hit a Samoan Drop for a two count. Solo tagged in Fatu and the crowd cheered. Fatu hit a running hip attack on Priest and tagged Solo back in. Solo went for his own running hip attack, but Priest fired out with a leaping heel kick. Priest finally managed to tag out.

Knight was on fire and hit Fatu with a jumping neckbreaker. Then he mocked Fatu’s dancing and hit a flying elbow drop. Knight went for a BFT. Solo escaped, but Knight stayed in control. Knight climbed to the second rope to hit his jumping elbow drop but Priest tagged himself in, much to Knight’s frustration. Priest wound up and hit a big clothesline on Fatu. Priest called for the chokeslam, but Knight tagged himself bag in. Knight and Priest argued again, leading to another Solo attack. Solo superkicked Knight and called for the Samoan Spike. However, Knight ducked and hit Solo with the BFT for the pin and the win.

WINNER: L.A. Knight & Damian Priest via pinfall in 10:00.

After the match, Priest and Knight began trading blows. Fatu inserted himself into the fray and threw Knight and Priest shoulder-first into the corner. Fatu hit multiple running hip attacks on both men. Fatu held up the United States title as the crowd chanted “Fatu, Fatu, Fatu!” Fatu turned around and was nailed with a Claymore kick from Drew McIntyre! McIntyre stood tall with the United States title in his grasp.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was a decent match with a predictable finish of Solo taking a pinfall. It’s somewhat jarring how far Solo’s stock has fallen in the last eight months. I don’t envision a title change at Backlash, but I suppose stranger things have happened. No Demogorgons involved in WWE though…or are there?)

– R-Truth was shown backstage with a “Let’s Go Cena” sign. Jimmy Uso walked up and wondered what was doing, since “Cena sucks.” Tessitore mentioned that Cena will be live tonight. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Someone tell Truth that he should stay away from Cena. I wonder if we are getting the Truth epic beatdown by Cena tonight. Now that I’m thinking about it I’m getting excited. Must temper expectations. Must temper expectations.)

– Tessitore mentioned that Dayton was where the first King of the Ring pay-per-view took place back in 1993. Replays were shown from the previous match and post-match antics.

– McIntyre was confronted by Saxton in a backstage hallway. He promised that tomorrow night at Backlash he will put a silver bullet in the Werewolf (Fatu). McIntyre said it was BS that he wasn’t getting a solo shot at the United States Championship, instead of the Fatal Four-way. McIntyre was particularly annoyed that his arch-enemy Priest was getting another match that wasn’t earned. McIntyre said he will win the United States title tomorrow night.

– Replays were shown of new United States Champion Zelina Vega’s win over Piper Niven from last week. Footage aired from earlier today where Chelsea Green and her secret Her-vice were mourning Green’s title reign in General Manager Nick Aldis’s office. They were wearing all-black outfits and there was a picture of the United States title and a bunch of candles laid out on a folded American flag. Aldis entered with Vega and wondered what Green was doing. Green yelled at Vega for not having any friends, which led to Aldia making a tag team match tonight with Green and Niven against Vega and a partner. Green and company entered for the next match. [c]

– A promo aired of Aleister Black. He said that people probably expect him to pick up where he left off by speaking in riddles. He said that while he was gone he found the truth. Black said he came back because he believes he is the “consequences” that this company needs. Black finished by saying that “he hadn’t quite figured out Carmelo Hayes yet, or had he?”

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I’m curious to see where this goes. I have to point out that Black said he wasn’t going to come back and speak in riddles, yet that is exactly what he did.)

(2) PIPER NIVEN & CHELSEA GREEN (w/Alba Fyre) vs. ZELINA VEGA & ALEXA BLISS

Vega entered to a mild reaction at best. Her partner was announced as a returning Alexa Bliss, much to the delight of the crowd. A uniquely bearded fan was shown with a stunned reaction. Bliss was wearing her normal ring attire.

Niven and Vega started off the match. Vega attempted a standing cross-body, but Niven caught her and planted her hard right in the middle of the ring. Niven tagged in Green. Vega stacked Green and Niven on the ropes and hit a 619. She covered for a nearfall. Niven and Green regained control. Niven dropped an elbow on Vega. Green, Niven, and Alba Fyre all saluted the camera. [c]

Back from the break Vega was unable to tag in Bliss, who had not yet entered the match. Vega countered a Niven maneuver into a DDT and made the hot tag to Bliss. The crowd cheered as Bliss was on fire, hitting multiple shoulder blocks and a flying head scissors on Green. Bliss covered for a two count. Green fought back with a back elbow but got caught hanging upside down in the corner. Bliss dropkicked her and hit a Twisted Bliss from the top. Niven interrupted the cover. All four women were now in the ring. Vega attempted a Code Red, hitting it with an assist from Bliss. Vega hit a Meteora on the floor on the outside, Back in the ring, Bliss dropped Green with a Sister Abigail and covered for the victory.

WINNERS: Alexa Bliss & Zelina Vega via pinfall in 9:00

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Welcome back Alexa Bliss. Please stay around for a while. The fans love you.)

– Santos Escobar approached Rey Fenix backstage, but Fenix didn’t want to talk to him. Escobar asked who said anything about having a conversation. Then, Los Garza attacked Fenix from behind and threw him into a crate before it got broken up by random WWE officials.

– Charlotte Flair arrived at the arena in a vehicle. Tessitore noted that this would be the first time she has spoken since her Wrestlemania loss to Tiffany Stratton. [c]

– Another “Cena/Orton 25 Years of Rivalry” video package was shown. This one was of Hell in a Cell from 2014. Cena won the match with an AA off the tope rope through a table.

– It was announced that as a result of the earlier attack there would be a tag team match tonight of Los Garza versus Andrade and Rey Fenix.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was quick. It must be written into a WWE General Manager’s list of duties that they be prepared to make a match at a moment’s notice.)

– Charlotte Flair made her entrance at the end of hour one. Charlotte claimed that she had the greatest women’s match in Wrestlemania history. She said that she was out with a career-ending knee injury for two years but still came back and took the WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton to her limits. Charlotte announced that she would still be going after the title. She yelled at the crowd, wondering why they are always so disrespectful to her even though she is the GOAT. She threatened to leave if the crowd continued to be so disrespectful. The crowd cheered at the thought of Charlotte leaving, so she slammed down the microphone and left the ring.

[HOUR TWO]

Jade Cargill’s music played since her match was up next. Charlotte stopped in the aisleway. The two women sized each other up until Cargill continued to the ring. Cargill grabbed a microphone and told Charlotte to head to the back of the line. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: There wasn’t much to that. Charlotte was upset that the fans don’t like her. Water is wet. )

– Aldis walked with Charlotte as she was trying to leave the building. He told her to stop throwing a temper tantrum when things don’t go her way. Charlotte was about to get back in her car to leave, but the door slammed. The camera panned over and Alexa Bliss was standing there. Bliss to Charlotte: “Let’s chat.”

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Curious and curioser.)

– Cargill was still in the ring. Nia Jax entered for the next match. Before the bell could ring, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton arrived. Tessitore said that she must want a closer look to see who her new challenger will be.

(3) NIA JAX vs. JADE CARGILL – #1 Contender match for the WWE Women’s Championship

The two women locked up. Wade Barrett mentioned that they are the two most powerful women in the WWE, with the one exception possibly being Raquel Rodriguez. After Cargill gained the advantage, Jax tried to call a timeout. The referee politely reminded her that she can’t do that. Jax laid out Cargill with a shoulder block and then mocked Cargill’s posing. The fans chanted “You Can’t Wrestle”, presumably at Jax. Cargill tried to lift Jax up, but Jax hit a Samoan Drop followed by a leg drop for a two count. [c]

Stratton openly rooted for Cargill as she sat at ringside wearing her championship around her waist. Cargill hit a Samoan Drop on Jax but was unable to capitalize. Jax went for a suplex, but Cargill reversed it. Cargill kipped up and charged at Jax in the corner. After a quick exchange, Cargill hit a spinebuster for a nearfall. Jax with a powerbomb out of nowhere for a two count. Barrett said that Jax was starting to panic. Jax dragged Cargill to the corner and put herself in position on the second rope. Cargill jumped to her feet and rocket launched Jax off the second rope. Cargill went to the top and hit a frog splash that got a very close nearfall.

Cargill tried to follow-up with a punt kick, but again Jax kicked out of the cover. Naomi showed up and attacked Stratton. Cargill was distracted inside the ring. Jax attacked her from behind and hit her with a senton. Jax dragged Cargill to the corner and hit the Annihilator Banzai Drop for the pinfall. Naomi leered at Cargill from ringside. Stratton was still down.

WINNER: Nia Jax via pinfall in 10:00. Jax is now the #1 contender for the WWE Women’s Championship.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Given the limitations of both women, I expected that to be a poor match. But it wasn’t bad at all. WWE is doing a good job building multiple women’s feuds right now.)

– The Street Profits were congratulated by Michin and B-Fab for their TLC match victory two weeks ago. [c]

– A video package aired highlighting Becky Lynch’s career and recent heel turn. A graphic was shown for the Women’s Intercontinental Title match tomorrow night between Lynch and the Champion Lyra Valkyria.

– The WWE Tag Team Champions entered, making their first appearance since they successfully defended their titles in the TLC match. Montez Ford’s ribs were taped up. Dawkins had his knee taped. A graphic was shown that said Ford was inducted into the Boys & Girls Club of America Hall of Fame last night.

Angelo Dawkins and Ford pandered to the crowd a bit. Ford stated that they put on the greatest TLC match of all time. He said they even used a prosthetic leg to get a “leg-up” on the competition. Fraxiom came out on stage with microphones. Nathan Frazer said they were pumped to be live on Smackdown. Frazer claimed that when they left NXT Shawn Michaels to them that went they see and opportunity to take it. Fraxiom challenged The Profits to a tag team title match. Dawkins pointed out that Fraxiom has only won two matches.

Nick Aldis came out on stage. He said that Fraxiom hasn’t yet proven that they deserve a title shot. But, he added that they could prove it right now. The match was made. [c]

(4) FRAXIOM (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) vs. THE STREET PROFITS (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

The match was in progress when they returned from the break. Frazer did his normal “run fast across the ropes a few times and hit a dropkick on Ford. Dawkins tagged in and momentarily took control, but Frazer used his speed to regain the advantage. Frazer applied a rear chin lock as Barrett noted that The Street Profits were in no condition to have this match. Dawkins hit a shoulder block on Frazer on the outside, knocking him into the announcer’s table. Axiom helped him up and back into the ring after a six count from the referee.

Dawkins tagged out. Ford launched himself into the ring and covered Frazer for a two count. Another quick tag and The Profits double-teamed Frazer, leading to another two count. Dawkins hit a running splash in the corner for yet another two count. Frazer hit an enziguri and final tagged in his partner. Fraxiom displayed their speed and high flying abilities with multiple dives to the outside onto The Profits. They cut away to a split-screen. [c]

The action was fast and furious with Frazer missing a Phoenix Splash on Dawkins. Ford and Axiom both tagged in. Ford hit a huge running clothesline and a back suplex. Ford was still selling his ribs. He covered Axiom for a two count. Frazer tagged in and got a quick cover for a two count on Ford. Ford looked exhausted as he was perched on the top rope. Frazer climbed up to meet him and attempt a superplex. Ford initially fought him off and tagged in Dawkins. The Profits hit a Super Doomsday Blockbuster that got a nearfall, but Axiom broke it up. The crowd chanted “This is Awesome.”

Axiom attempted a frog splash, but Dawkins kicked him in the ribs. Frazer threw Dawkins to the outside and tried to go for a suicide dive. But Dawkins punched him in the face. Dawkins climbed to the top rope but was met by both Fraxiom members. Axiom hit a Spanish Fly and Frazer hit his Spanish Fly. It looked like that might be it but Ford leaped broke it up while also leaping over the pinfall attempt and taking out Axiom with a flying elbow.

Dawkins hit a spinebuster on Frazer, but it hurt him too. Dawkins retreated to the outside where he was met with a Golden Ratio dropkick to the face from Axiom. Back in the ring, Ford missed a frog splash. Tessitore noted that he landed right on his injured ribs. Fraxiom grabbed Ford and Axiom hit a top rope dropkick for the pinfall. Fraxiom hugged and celebrated their “shock” win. Barrett mentioned that it was a gutsy performance by the injured Profits.

The Profits returned to the ring and shook Fraxiom’s hands.

WINNERS: Fraxiom via pinfall in 15:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A very good match as you’d expect from these four wrestlers. Good job by Dawkins and Ford to sell their “injuries” from the TLC match two weeks ago. It makes that match come across as a big deal with lasting effects. Fraxiom likely earned a title shot. Much like the women’s division, the Smackdown tag division is heating up. I’m her for it.)

– Tiffany Stratton walked backstage and wondered aloud if anyone had seen Naomi. Nia Jax confronted her and said she was going to take the title back from Stratton. Stratton said she would beat Jax and that she could take her place next to Charlotte.

– A video package aired chronicling what had led to the Gunther vs. Pat McAfee match at Backlash.

– The Miz ridiculed Carmelo Hayes back near the Gorilla position for not watching enough video of Aleister Black matches. Miz claimed that was why Miz lost to Black last week. However, Miz told Hayes that tonight Hayes will show why he is the 10th wonder of the world. Hayes made his entrance as they went to commercials. [c]

[HOUR THREE]

Footage was shown of Bianca Belair being the guest on Stephanie McMahon’s podcast this week. Aleister Black made his “rise from a coffin” entrance.

(4) ALEISTER BLACK vs. CARMELO HAYES (w/The Miz)

Black and Hayes sized each other up. They exchanged holds until Black took Hayes to the mat with a headlock. Hayes missed a springboard attempt and when he turned around Black was sitting in the ring staring at him. Black hit a series of strikes, forcing Hayes to the floor. Black hit Hayes with a moonsault onto the floor as the Miz looked on helpless at ringside. Black rolled into the ring to stop the referee count, then rolled back out and missed a big boot. Black was hung up on the barricade, so Hayes nailed him with a dropkick as they went to a split-screen [c]

Black climbed up the top rope to meet Hayes with a kick in the face. Both men were down after a leaping knee from Black. They traded blows after they got back to their feet. Black hit a knee to the head on a fallen Hayes. Black with a springboard moonsault for a two count. Hayes reversed a suplex attempt into a small package for a nearfall. Hayes hit a weak superkick and La Mistica. But Black countered with a big brainbuster for another two count. The Miz looked concerned.

Black got back to his feet first. Miz jumped up to distract Black. Hayes tried to attack Black from behind, but Black moved so Hayes knocked Miz off the apron. Black rolled up Hayes for the cheap victory. After the match, Black hit Miz with a Black Mass kick.

WINNER: Aleister Black via pinfall in 9:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The match was fine, but it was noteworthy that Black won with a schoolboy. Not very dominant. Perhaps the powers-that-be just want to protect Hayes.)

– Solo and Fatu talked somewhere in the back. Solo told Fatu that they need a game plan for tomorrow’s United States title match. Fatu said all that mattered was that he was going to dog walk everyone tomorrow night.

– Los Garza made their way to the ring accompanied by Santos Escobar. [c]

– The Motor City Machine Guns congratulated Fraxiom in the back for their victory tonight. DIY attacked both teams. DIY and The Guns notably were bandaged up, still selling their TLC injuries too.

Andrade made his entrance to little reaction. Rey Fenix came out to a pyro display and friendlier reception.

(5) LOS GARZA (Angel & Berto) with Santos Escobar vs. ANDRADE & REY FENIX

Angel charged at Fenix, who ducked and hit a springboard elbow off the corner rope. Los Garza double-teamed Fenix in their corner as Escobar intently looked on from ringside. Angel hit a dropkick for an early two count. Fenix recovered and tagged in Andrade. Andrade got the crowd to clap for him. Angel distracted Andrade, which led to Berto kicking him to the floor. Angel and Berto hit stereo moonsaults to the floor on Fenix and Andrade. [c]

Andrade hit a poisonrana on Berto in the ring. Both men tagged out. A fresh Fenix was on fire and placed Angel on the top rope. Berto came in to assist. But Fenix grabbed Berto by the hand and used it to propel him to the second rope, where he then springboarded to the top and kicked Angel to the floor. Wow, that was impressive. The crowd loved that. Escobar did not.

Fenix cradled Angle on his shoulders, but Angel escaped. Things began breaking down in the ring as the referee lost control. All four men were down. Tessitore mentioned that John Cena is up next. Fenix and Angel took turns chopping each other from their knees. Berto tagged in and hit a standing, rolling moonsault for a two count. Fenix went for a rolling hurricanrana that was countered by Berto into a roll-up. However, Angel was trying to distract the referee from the hurricanrana attempt. It backfired since Berto reversed it. Barrett claimed that Berto had the match won.

Andrade tagged in and hit his big back elbow that knocked Angel to the floor. Fenix tagged back in and hit the Adios Amigo on Berto, then launched himself, flipping over Andrade and Berto to crash land on Angel on the floor. Back in the ring Andrade hit The Message swinging neckbreaker and covered for the three count.

WINNERS: Rey Fenix & Andrade pinfall in 10:00.

Escobar berated Berto for the loss. Berto smacked his hands away and left. Angel looked on with a sad look on his face.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was a very physical match. Los Garza, particularly Berto, are very underrated.)

– The announcers ran down the full Backlash card.

– The Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena made his new non-descript entrance and perma-scowl for the main event talking segment. Cena once again summoned ring announcer Mark Nash into the ring to announce him as being the “Greatest of All-Time, the Never-Seen 17, Gracing Dayton with his Presence One Last Time”. Cena interrupted him and held up a beer that was inexplicably in the ring. Cena shook his head and threw the beer out of the ring. Nash finished introducing Cena as the Champion. Cena grabbed a microphone.

Cena: “Tomorrow your childhood dies.” Cena said that Randy Orton is home tonight with his family as he prepares for the biggest moment of his career. Cena said that he and Orton have shared almost 100 appearances together and 31 combined world championships. Cena said that fans either like him or they like Orton. He said that tomorrow is their final match against each other. He repeated that tomorrow everyone’s childhood dies. Cena said that winners write the history books and Orton is a liar.

Cena claimed that Orton has been lying to himself because of hustle, loyalty, and respect. Orton never hustles because he has his job because of his family. Cena claimed that Orton is the greatest of all time at wasting his potential. As for loyalty, the only reason Orton is always in WWE is because he has nowhere else to go. On the other hand, Cena can be counted on. Cena said that Orton is the greatest of all time at doing the bare minimum. Cena said the only thing Bob Orton Jr. ever accomplished in life was “knocking up Randy’s mom,” and that all Randy ever accomplished was riding Cena’s coattails. Cena said that tomorrow the “Legend Killer” kills the legend of Randy Orton. He said that tomorrow night Orton will be just like his 2006 drug test…a failure.

Cena said that Orton is the greatest of all time at making a mockery of what a WWE Superstar should be, while Cena is the greatest of all time because he “is respect.” Cena said tomorrow is a historic moment for WWE and that this is what a last real champion looks like.

A hooded Randy Orton snuck in the ring and tried to drop Cena with an RKO. However, Cena countered and hit an AA. Cena stood triumphant with the Championship held high. But Orton recovered very quickly and hit Orton with an RKO as the crowd cheered. Orton picked up the WWE Championship, kissed it, and stood over Cena with the belt held high as the show ended.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Cena told a cohesive story, but it wasn’t anything game changing. The line about the failed drug test got a good reaction though I question bringing up someone’s nearly 20-year old test failure. It was also strange how quickly Orton recovered from the AA. At first, I assumed it wasn’t Orton after all. Either way, this has still been a decent build in a short amount of time for Orton and Cena’s last match. Let’s see if they deliver at Backlash.)