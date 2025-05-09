FREE PODCAST 5/9 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Mitchell react to TNA waving white flag and moving from Monday back to Thursday, plus Jericho & Miz, Bryan’s push, Orton-Edge (173 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from May 4 and 5, 2010.

On the May 4, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell talk at the start about various angles on TNA and Spike TV moving Impact back to Thursdays. Then they take calls for the rest of the show mostly about Impact, including frustrations with the previous night’s show and various perspectives on their Monday run and their future. Plus other subjects including Raw are touched on. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss the Randy Orton-Edge segment on Raw including how well that segment worked for both characters, plus thoughts on the Chris Jericho/Miz tag team, the chances of Impact going live on Thursdays, and more.

Then on the May 5, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill, they discussed the TNA Title Contender polling and how it’s totally messing up the prescribed narrative being pushed by the current creative and management regime. They take calls on whether a WWE poll also be that out of line with the creative team’s choices, thoughts on Chris Jericho & Miz as a team, the Edge-Christian and Edge-Orton promos, ideas for undercard tag teams in WWE, Daniel Bryan’s push, the pros and cons of rotating which title is defended on WWE PPVs, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they answer email questions and address the potential of Rock returning to WWE.

