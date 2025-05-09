FREE PODCAST 5/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner review Dynamite with Kanner’s in-person perspective from the Mosaic Temple Theatre in Detroit (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

AEW running several Dynamites and Collisions at 2300 Arena in August and September

Thoughts on the Dynamite venue in-person and on TV

FTR’s beef with Schiavone and McGuinness

Women’s title eliminator with Megan Bayne interference

MJF still waiting for his answer

Rhino’s AEW debut

Awesome PWG style throwback match

Okada remains in the first gear

Joe chokes out Claudio and sends a message to Moxley

Announced matches for upcoming AEW shows

Mailbag from Dustin and Zach

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO