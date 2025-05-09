FREE PODCAST 5/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner review Dynamite with Kanner’s in-person perspective from the Mosaic Temple Theatre in Detroit (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
- AEW running several Dynamites and Collisions at 2300 Arena in August and September
- Thoughts on the Dynamite venue in-person and on TV
- FTR’s beef with Schiavone and McGuinness
- Women’s title eliminator with Megan Bayne interference
- MJF still waiting for his answer
- Rhino’s AEW debut
- Awesome PWG style throwback match
- Okada remains in the first gear
- Joe chokes out Claudio and sends a message to Moxley
- Announced matches for upcoming AEW shows
- Mailbag from Dustin and Zach
