FREE PODCAST 5/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner review Dynamite with Kanner’s in-person perspective from the Mosaic Temple Theatre in Detroit (93 min.)

May 9, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • AEW running several Dynamites and Collisions at 2300 Arena in August and September
  • Thoughts on the Dynamite venue in-person and on TV
  • FTR’s beef with Schiavone and McGuinness
  • Women’s title eliminator with Megan Bayne interference
  • MJF still waiting for his answer
  • Rhino’s AEW debut
  • Awesome PWG style throwback match
  • Okada remains in the first gear
  • Joe chokes out Claudio and sends a message to Moxley
  • Announced matches for upcoming AEW shows
  • Mailbag from Dustin and Zach

