TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (5/8): Maclin vs. Young, Ali vs. Miguel, Trick Williams, the Hardys, and more

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

MAY 8, 2025

IRVINE, CA AT BREN EVENTS CENTER

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Trick Williams came to the ring for a promo. He had his own security. Joe Hendry finally came out, fought through the security, and they brawled. Hendry gave one of the security guys a Standing Ovation. [c]

(1) LEI YING LEE vs. ROSEMARY

Xia Brookside sat in on commentary. Rosemary was on offense, but Lee made a comeback. Rosemary gave Lee a spear. Rosemary pulled brass knuckles out of her kneepad, but Xia got on the apron and took them from her. Xia caught her with a kick and got the pin.

WINNER: Lei Ying Lee

-Mike Santana and Trick Williams had a confrontation backstage. Santana had a chat with Sami Callihan and someone in a green mask. First Class interrupted and they all exchanged words. [c]

-The Elegance Brand celebrated Maggie Lee’s makeover. Her back was to the camera, so we didn’t get the reveal.

-The Great Hands walked to the ring and John Skyler did mic work. He said that Mustafa Ali has changed since Rebellion. He apologized… for what might happen next.

(2) THE AZTEC WARRIORS (Laredo Kid & Octagon Jr.) vs. THE GREAT HANDS (John Sklyer & Jason Hotch)

The Warriors had the upper hand early with flashy offense. The Hands made a comeback. Kid made the hot tag and ran wild. Kid did a dive on Hotch and Octagon did a moonsault on Skyler. Back in the ring, Kid pinned Skyler after a splash from the ropes.

WINNERS: The Aztec Warriors in 5:00.

After the match, Ali attacked the Warriors from behind. The Rascalz ran out for the save. [c]

(3) TREY MIGUEL vs. MUSTAFA ALI

Ali powerbombed Trey and continued on offense. Trey caught Ali with a cutter. Trey did a dive on Ali on the outside. Trey gave Ali a meteora for a two count. Ali dropkicked Trey to the outside. Wentz gave the Great Hands a moonsault, but Ali threw Wentz into the post. Trey gave Ali a DDT on the floor. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” The Hands attacked Trey while the referee was distracted. Ali sent Trey face first into the mat for the pin.

WINNER: Mustafa Ali in 7:00.

-This week’s injury report featured Steve Maclin. It noted that he was cleared to compete tonight.

-“Digital Exclusive” Steve Maclin promo. He talked about facing Eric Young tonight. [c]

-Video feature on Indi Hartwell. She talked about being a wrestling fan since she was young and being a fan of TNA. She mentioned working at Toys R Us and spending all of her money on wrestling figures and merchandise. She said she wanted to turn her toy belts into the real thing. She talked about the TNA Knockouts that she admired. She said she wanted to be THE Knockout.

-Matt and Jeff Hardy came to the ring for a promo. They got a huge reaction, as usual. Matt talked about the support of the fans and apologized for letting them down by losing the belts. He and Jeff vowed to get the belts back. Jeff sang a bit. Matt said the Nemeth’s title reign would be deleted.

Nic and Ryan Nemeth walked down the ramp. Ryan bragged and said they would take the tag team titles to new heights. Fans booed heavily. Nic finally spoke. He called the Hardys legends, but sometimes legends fall and fail. He said that he and Ryan now run TNA. Ryan said they are the greatest brother tag team of all-time. Nic challenged them to a rematch at Under Siege in a ladder match. Nic pretended to whisper to Ryan and said that Jeff can’t go to Canada because of the law. They went to leave, but Santino Marella’s music played.

Santino said that Jeff would face Nic next week and Under Siege would be the Nemeths against Matt Hardy and a partner of his choosing. [c]

-Clips were shown of Nic vs. Jeff from the last time they wrestled in 2009, on WWE Raw.

(4) BRITTNIE BROOKS vs. VICTORIA CRAWFORD

Robert Stone said in on commentary. Hannifan noted that Brooks was the girlfriend of Chris Bey. They exchanged offense. Crawford suplexed Brooks. Brooks came back with a forearm strike. Crawford gave Brooks an ax kick and got the pin.

WINNER: Victoria Crawford in 2:00.

Crawford took the mic, but Masha Slamovich walked to the ring and brawled with Crawford. Tessa Blanchard came in and attacked Masha. Santino returned. He made a tag team match for next week with Blanchard and Crawford facing Masha and a partner of her choice. Robert Stone got in the ring and said he would pick Masha’s partner for next week and it would be Nikkita Lyons from NXT. Santino was mad. [c]

-Robert Stone was interrupted by Santino and Arianna Grace. Grace said that Stone was ruining everything. Tessa Blanchard stepped in. She talked about Grace being from a wrestling family. She said that Grace turned her family’s legacy into glitter, but Tessa turned her family’s legacy into diamonds.

-The participants came out for the main event. [c]

(5) STEVE MACLIN (c) vs. ERIC YOUNG (w/The Northern Armory) — TNA International Title match

This was a dog collar match. Matt Cardona sat in on commentary. Young opened up Maclin by rubbing the chain over his forehead. The action spilled to the floor. The Armory joined in on the attack on Maclin. Maclin did a dive onto all three on the floor. Fans chanted “Let’s go, Maclin!” Eric sent Maclin throat-first into the top rope. [c]

Eric choked Maclin with the chain. Maclin made a comeback. Maclin fought off the Armory. Maclin gave Young an Olympic Slam for a two count and a splash for another two count. Eric was bleeding at this point and there was blood all over the mat.

Maclin knocked out both members of the Armory. Eric used the distraction to get the upper hand. Maclin powerbombed both members of the Armory. Maclin gave the Armory the Caught in the Crosshairs. Eric gave Maclin a piledriver, but Maclin kicked out of the pin attempt at two. Maclin yanked Eric off the top rope and gave him the KAI for the pin.

WINNER: Steve Maclin in 15:00.