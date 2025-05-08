VIP PODCAST 5/8 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WWE roster cuts analysis, TV reviews, Backlash preview, UFC, NJPW, review of new “Bigger! Better! Badder!” book (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they covered these topics:

Todd’s take on each wrestler released last week by WWE.

A review of WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown

A preview of WWE Backlash

A review of NXT

A review of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite

A review of the last two New Japan live events

A review of “Bigger! Better! Badder! WrestleMania III and the Year It All Changed” by Keith Elliot Greenberg

